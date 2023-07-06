Chainsaw Man cosplayer finds the most lucrative way to make money

Chainsaw Man is one of the hottest anime and manga series today, and its popularity and reach could be seen at the Anime Expo that took place in Los Angeles on July 1-5 this year. Fans showed up in huge numbers with the hopes of receiving good news with regards to their show. Another thing that anime conventions are known for is cosplay, and Anime Expo 2023 was no exception.

Plenty of people dressed up as their favorite characters for the convention. Here, one cosplayer certainly stood out. On Reddit, this person goes by the username u/Buttercupcosplays, and they cosplayed Makima from the Chainsaw Man anime series.

It’s safe to say that the cosplayer got a ton of compliments for her portrayal of a fan-favorite character. Here’s how the fanbase reacted to an image of her cosplaying the aforementioned character.

Chainsaw Man: Fans on Reddit go berserk over the Makima cosplay in Anime Expo 2023

There is no doubt that the majority of the people who commented on the post loved the cosplay of Makima. This was a good choice from the cosplayer, as she is a character who is incredibly popular within the fanbase.

Choosing a good character helps with reach, and in this case, the interactions on the post are evidence of that. Furthermore, the cosplay outfit isn’t as elaborate as other famous characters from the fantasy genre. There were hardly any negative comments on the thread, which is an indication of a cosplay that was well-received.

Another thing that plenty of Chainsaw Man fans noticed was the board that u/Buttercupcosplays held at the convention when she was in costume. The board read, "Get walked - $20, Get stepped on - $5." It had nothing to do with Makima as a character.

However, taking on the sadistic and dominant traits of Makima, the cosplayer decided to hold this board. While the reasons were not stated by the cosplayer, fans speculate that the cosplayer found a way to make some quick money at the convention.

This discussion went on extensively, and the cosplayer also stated that she made 140 USD from her services, and some fans found this to be a rather grim commentary on the current state of society. Most fans appreciated the cosplayer's effort to make money while cosplaying her favorite character.

Coming back to the cosplay, one fan, in particular, was quite happy with how her hair turned out. Given that Makima's cosplay outfit isn't elaborate, the details have to be spot-on in order to nail the cosplay. The wig had the perfect shade of red that matched Makima's hair in the Chainsaw Man series.

While most Chainsaw Man fans loved Makima's portrayal, some wondered why most cosplayers chose not to wear the coat that she wears in the anime and manga series. That being said, that was one minor detail that the anime community members would have loved.

Another thing that stood out was the cosplayer's contact lenses, which made her look exactly like Makima, the Control Devil. This shows that the cosplayer paid close attention to minute details.

Final thoughts

Overall, this was an extremely good effort in portraying Makima. The services offered by the cosplayer certainly sparked a massive discussion, but her attention to detail could be seen in the outfit. The wig and contact lenses were nearly identical, and the overall fit of the costume was perfect. Props to u/Buttercupcosplays for nailing the anime character cosplay.

