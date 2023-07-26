Secret Invasion episode 6: Is Gravik really dead? Exploring the possibilities of his return

The Secret Invasion finale finally premiered, and it saw Nick Fury take the fight to the Skrulls to make sure that World War III doesn't start. With Gravik's plan being thwarted in the show, the Marvel series ended with him dying and President Ritson of the United States calling off the strike on Russia.

However, since the show ended with Gravik turning into a Super Skrull with the powers of all the major players of the Marvel Cinematic Universe inside of him, his fate remains a mystery. Is he really dead? Will Gravik come back in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let's explore the possibilities of his return.

Gravik receives the powers of all the Avengers and their foes in the Secret Invasion finale

Secret Invasion wasted no time in setting Gravik up as the Super Skrull. The main idea behind him being a Super Skrull was that he could use his abilities to combat Earth's mightiest heroes if they were to come knocking at his door for a fight. However, his abilities remained quite limited.

Initially, Gravik just possessed the powers of Groot, a Frost Giant, Cull Obsidian's strength, and Extremis. While it did make him more powerful than an average Skrull, it still wasn't enough. Hence, Gravik began looking for the Harvest, a vial created by Nick Fury that contained the DNA of all the Avengers and their foes. He knew if he could get his hands on it, there would be no stopping him.

In the finale of Secret Invasion, G'iah - disguised as Fury - gives Gravik the vial of the Harvest. And when he transforms into the most powerful Super Skrull, G'iah reveals herself and shows off her new powers, which leads to a fight between them. In the fight, G'iah shoots a beam through Gravik's chest, making us believe he died. But since he now has the powers of all the Avengers, his fate remains a mystery.

Secret Invasion never gives us a definitive ending for Gravik, and considering that he has the healing abilities of Groot, Hulk, and Extremis at his disposal, he can very well heal from those wounds and return. While it is not confirmed, it certainly can be a way that Gravik might be brought back. Hulk's and Extremis' healing powers can be especially effective as they do their best to keep their hosts alive.

MAMBA @GoblinMamba



Marvel teasing me with super skrull Gravik just to kill him pic.twitter.com/3jlRTF2TwD SPOILERS!!!Marvel teasing me with super skrull Gravik just to kill him #SecretInvasion

Gravik is also a Super Skrull now, and in the comic books, Super Skrull plays a huge role in the Marvel Universe. Gravik is essentially the MCU version of Kl'rt, the first Super Skrull in the comics. Kl'rt is one of the Fantastic Four's biggest villains since he possesses all their powers. So, if Gravik is to return, we can expect him to take on the Fantastic Four as well.

Gravik's return remains a mystery. Maybe we will learn about it in The Marvels? We won't know, but if he does, we can expect him to be a huge player going forward.

Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+ right now.