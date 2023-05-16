Secret Invasion star says the show is made for adults

Secret Invasion star Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Talos, recently stated that the upcoming espionage-thriller series starring Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is made for adults. During an interview with USA Today Mendelsohn claimed that the upcoming series was something the adults can get invested in. He added that it was something that the "grownups can dig," and said:

"It’s mental. I hope it ends up being one of the coolest things that they’ve done."

Mendelsohn's comment on Secret Invasion being a show full of mature themes is evidenced by certain themes the trailers showcased. Both the trailers showed the series taking on a darker and more adult-oriented approach by focusing on complex themes such as politics and espionage.

Ben Mendelsohn reveals more about Nick Fury and Talos' relationship in Secret Invasion

Ben Mendelsohn says that Nick Fury and Talos have a close relationship in Secret Invasion (Images via Marvel)

In the interview, Ben Mendelsohn revealed some key information regarding the relationship between Talos and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. He claims that the relationship between the two characters is tighter than how it has been, referencing their dynamic in Captain Marvel.

Mendelsohn said that the relationship between the two is tighter than ever and added that he wasn't sure if Talos was like "Abbott to his (Fury's) Costello." However, he noted that it was something that the audience will enjoy without losing how bad the situation gets.

Fury and Talos first met in Captain Marvel, where they initially distrusted one another. However, when the former discovered the latter's good intentions, they both become friendly and comfortable with one another. They also team up with Carol Danvers to stop the evil Kree Empire.

Over the years the two form a very strong and trusting relationship. They are so close that Fury even personally assigns Talos to impersonate him and take his place on Earth during Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fury is, at the time, working with the Skrulls in deep space on a very important mission.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Ben Mendelsohn claimed that the relationship between Talos and Fury in Secret Invasion has a buddy-movie element to it, despite the dark nature of the upcoming show.

Mendelsohn's co-star in the series, Emilia Clarke, who his daughter G'iah in the upcoming series also complemented the scenes between Talos and Fury. Likening the duo's characters to that of soulmates, she said that their scenes were "f**king gold."

Secret Invasion plot and cast details

The storyline of the upcoming series will see Nick Fury teaming up with Talos, Maria Hill, and Everett Ross to uncover a conspiracy by an evil faction of Skrulls and stop them from taking over the Earth.

The official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

Samuel L. Jackson headlines the upcoming series, reprising his role of Nick Fury from previous installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is joined by a supporting cast that includes:

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross

Olivia Colman as Agent Sonya Falsworth

Emilia Clarke as G'iah

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes

Charalayne Woodard as Priscilla Fury

Christopher MacDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Killian Scott will also appear in the upcoming series in undisclosed roles. It has also been rumored that Chloe Bennett will reprise her role of Daisy Johnson/Quake from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D in the series.

Secret Invasion will drop on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. The series is created by Kyle Bradstreet and the first three episodes will be directed by Ali Selim.

