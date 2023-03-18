Shazam 2 end credits scenes, explained

DC’s first outing of 2023, Shazam 2 hit theaters recently on Friday, March 17 and thus the tale of our titular teenage hero continued in yet another fun and heartfelt outing which also set up a future for the whole Shazam family.

It is Shazam’s dream to show up in Justice League, and the ending of the film may have brought him one step closer to that. But the post-credits scenes also laid down a road map for Shazam! 3.

Like the first film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods also has two post-credit scenes which connect Billy Batson with the likes of Black Adam, Amanda Waller, and a few others, while also bringing multiple new villains into the story.

Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, read at your discretion.

Deciphering what the post-credit scenes of Shazam 2 mean, in detail

The mid-credits scene

Shazam 2 connects with Black Adam (Image via DC)

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam may not have been directly connected to Shazam, but there are always a few tiny hints. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself may not return as Teth Adam, but the Justice Society of America certainly could. The mid-credit scene of Fury of the Gods teases just that by becoming a direct follow-up to The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Black Adam.

It features Amanda Waller’s agents, Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, who try to recruit Shazam/Billy Batson to the Justice Society of America. But just as they ask him whether he’d like to join “The Justice…”, Shazam doesn’t let them finish their sentence, instead, he simply replies, “Yes!! A thousand times yes!!”

John Economos and Emilia Harcourt in Shazam 2 (Image via DC)

Both Harcourt and Economos get surprised to see how easy it is to sign Shazam. But as it turns out, Shazam thought they were talking about the Justice League. He said yes because Superman is sort of his friend and he has a big crush on Wonder Woman. He therefore clarifies that he wants to be in the Justice League and ultimately doesn’t join the JSA.

Hearing his denial, Harcourt just turns around and leaves, ending the scene right there. But it is worth noting that joining either JSA or Justice League would get Shazam one step closer to meeting Black Adam. But maybe we should give up on that future since neither Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is returning… nor will Henry Cavill return as Superman.

The end-credits scene of Shazam 2

Mister Mind in Shazam 2 (Image via DC)

The final scene of the film brings us back to Doctor Sivana’s prison cell, which is a continuation of the first film’s mid-credits scene where Mister Mind visited Dr. Sivana in jail. He teased a way for Dr. Sivana to regain his magical abilities. But his arrival was also a setup for the big villainous team known as the Monster Society of evil.

Now, Fury of the Gods continues that setup as the tiny caterpillar visits Dr. Sivana yet again after 2 years. Seeing him makes Sivana pretty angry as he had to rot in prison for such a long time. But Mister Mind defends himself by saying that he is small and reaches everywhere by crawling, so, it takes a long time for him to go back and forth.

Mr. Mind’s Monster Society of Evil in Shazam 2 (Image via DC)

He then finally teases the progress he has made in setting his plans in motion. However, he doesn’t reveal those plans to Dr. Sivana. Right before talking about them, he leaves yet again to finish another small task. That is where the scene comes to an end.

It’d be safe to assume that his unrevealed plans involve assembling the Monster Society, which includes Mister Mind, Captain Nazi, Ibac, Doctor Sivana, Black Adam, King Kull, Oggar, and Mister Atom in the comics. We can rule Black Adam out of this team, but Mister Mind might have managed to recruit the other members in the last two years.

Now if Shazam! 3 happens, then we’d definitely get a Shazam Fam vs. The Monster Society of Evil battle. But there’s also a chance that this version of the Shazam family will be written out of the franchise by The Flash, and the characters will get recast in the future, similar to Superman and Batman. In that case, both the aforementioned Shazam 2 post-credits scenes will be rendered pointless.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently playing in theaters all across the country.

