Spider-Man 2: Venom voice actor walks back on his release date reveal statement

Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of this year; it is a sequel to 2018's smash hit Marvel's Spider-Man and a follow-up to 2020's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The upcoming game will see players control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they team up to protect the streets of New York from crime and fight new villains such as Kraven the Hunter and Venom.

It has been over a year since the first footage from the game was released in September 2021 at the PlayStation Showcase event and now, fans are eagerly looking forward to new trailers and other news regarding Spider-Man 2.

Tony Todd recently revealed via a now-deleted tweet that the game would come out in September 2023, following promotions in August, but he has since walked back on his statement with a follow-up tweet.

"Blame it on jet lag": Tony Todd covers up his slip-up regarding the release month of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Tony Todd, the voice actor for Venom, had earlier revealed in a now deleted tweet that the promotions for Spider-Man 2 and its massive publicity would take place in August followed by a release in September.

The 68-year-old, however, took to Twitter shortly after the reveal and said that he would not be dropping any more hints regarding the game. He then jokingly called his slip-up "a fever dream" and blamed the previous reveal on "jet lag."

As of now, plot details about Spider-Man 2 are unknown, but from the trailer that was released in 2021, it is known now that Venom will be a major antagonist for both Peter and Miles and that Kraven the Hunter will appear in the game in some capacity. Peter has also been shown to have upgraded his suit to include four spider-legs.

Due to Venom being present in the game, fans can definitely expect the iconic storyline involving Peter receiving his infamous Symbiote Black Suit to be adapted into the game.

The game is also set to finally introduce Peter Parker's best friend, Harry Osborn, into the franchise. He only had a vocal cameo in the first game via a side-quest involving Oscorp research stations and later made a brief cameo in Spider-Man: Miles Morales in its mid-credits scene.

However, fans should not expect Scott Porter, who voiced Harry in the first game and who recently played Heimdall in 2022's God of War: Ragnarok, to voice him, as the actor himself confirmed it in a now-deleted tweet, citing how Insomniac Games decided to go in a photorealistic direction and that the difference in height was too much between him and Harry:

"While I was voiced Harry in the first Spider-Man I unfortunately will not be in the sequel. They decided to go photo real and the difference between me and Harry's ages was too much to overcome I believe. I was bummed but I get it. Gonna be an incredible game."

In a recent live-stream on Twitch, Elan Ruskel, the lead engine programmer for Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games, revealed that the game would feature "very cool" dialog technology. This implies that the studio is planning to make extensive use of the PlayStation 5 hardware, seeing that this game is only a PS5 exclusive release.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release in Fall 2023. Insomniac Games is currently also working on a standalone game based on the X-Men member Wolverine, which is set in the continuity of the Spider-Man games.

