Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 Review - Winter Soldier takes the lead in a convoluted story

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 is a new comic series based on Spider-Man of the future. It's written by Steve Orlando with the art done by Dave Wachter. Carlos Lopez provides the coloring while the lettering is done by Clayton Cowles. The comic here is released as part of Spider-Man 2099's 30th anniversary.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 sees Miguel O'Hara, the future Spider-Man, investigate the Illuminati group, The Cabal. The group here is led by Norman Osborn, the original Green Lantern, who wants the Celestial Garden for himself and the powers that come with it. We also follow the future Winter Soldier.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 provides a convoluted story

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 begins with Miguel talking to Ghost Rider about how he will be needing help to stop Norman Osborn, and how it needs to be done at any cost. The stakes are built up very well, but then a shift takes place, and we are just taken away from the magic of Nueva York.

We immediately start following the Winter Soldier of 2099, Winter Soldier 13, and then the remainder of the comic we follow her. Not to say that her character isn't interesting, but then Miguel is hardly featured here, to the point where you could have just named the comic as Winter Solider 2099 featuring Spider-Man 2099.

So much of the story is focused on her, that it certainly left a bad taste in my mouth.

The story feels convoluted

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

There is information constantly being thrown at you during this issue. So much so that even the action scenes involve exposition. At one point, I just had to switch off my brain and look at the pretty pictures as that was the only thing ultimately keeping my interest in the comic going.

Rather than setting up a story here, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 was so busy in setting up the next issue that it forgot to tell a coherent story, and that ultimately just didn't work well within the context of the story.

The comic ends with a setup as well that I don't really know if I am excited to jump into, considering how less of an enjoyable experience this actually went on to be.

The art is pretty decent

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Thankfully, the art of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 is pretty decent as artist Dave Wachter brings all the vibrancy and neon-lit art to the world of 2099. Even though we spend a lot of time in the desert here, it still manages to look extremely pretty, which brings a positive point for the comic.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 sees a fight between a future Crossbones and Winter Soldier 13. This fight is violent and extremely fun to look at. In that fight, there was a particular point that helped majorly with worldbuilding, and that was Crossbones having Buck Barnes' metal arm. I appreciate references like that and it elevated the fight for me over here a bit.

Final Verdict

Overall, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 was a disappointment. Expected a bit more from the comic, unfortunately it wasn't able to deliver. Here's hoping the next issue actually focuses on Spider-Man and doesn't shift the change immediately to Winter Soldier 13.

