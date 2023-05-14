Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse slyly features a Black Panther reference

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recently released new footage that references Black Panther and suggests that Spider-Gwen knew about him. The footage starts off with Spider-Gwen asking Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) who he was, to which the futuristic hero counters with the response:

"Isn't it obvious?"

Gwen then jokingly asks if he was the Blue Panther, to which Miguel then sarcastically responds by saying that the joke was funny.

As to why Spider-Gwen had jokingly called Miguel O'Hara the Blue Panther, it was due to his costume that comprises of a full body blue (and red) spandex suit with retractable talons, making it similar to the Black Panther's costume, which has retractable claws.

Black Panther being referenced in a Sony and non-MCU project is quite interesting. This is because the second official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse name-dropped Doctor Strange and the MCU's Spider-Man when Miguel was referring to the disastrous events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw both heroes break open the multiverse by accident.

The plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales going up against Miguel O'Hara and the Spider-Force (Image via Sony)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will serve as the next chapter of Miles Morales' multiversal journey. The movie will see him traveling with Spider-Gwen across the Spider-Verse to stop a new threat known as the Spot, who possesses the ability to traverse alternate dimensions and realities.

Along the way, Miles encounters a large group of Spider-people from across the multiverse known as the Spider-Force and their leader Spider-Man 2099, all of whom are tasked with protecting and preserving the multiverse.

However, Miles soon finds himself at odds with Miguel and the Spider-Force (which also includes Gwen and Peter B. Parker). They clash over the philosophy and meaning of being Spider-Man and the choice between saving one life versus saving a million lives and on how to handle Spot.

The official synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads:

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

Christopher Miller @chrizmillr



More importantly, the story is deeply emotional, action-packed, and funny.



Have you secured your tickets yet for the weekend of June 2nd? They're on sale now… This image is not concept art. It's part of a frame from #AcrossTheSpiderVerse . On the big screen it is beautiful.More importantly, the story is deeply emotional, action-packed, and funny.

According to director Kemp Powers, the film will end with a cliffhanger. Powers dropped this spoiler in a recent interview with SFX Magazine, where he said that it is a good cliffhanger and shared his and the film team's hopes that it would serve as a satisfying tease for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will hit theaters on March 2024.

Powers even likened Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The latter is best known amongst viewers for its shocking plot twist, cliffhanger endings, and being a rather dark and complex Star Wars story.

The cast and staff of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Shadow Knight @ShadowKnightDK The cast for Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse is amazing. The cast for Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse is amazing. https://t.co/to32DoJse8

Shameik Moore headlines Across the Spider-Verse, returning as the voice of Miles Morales and serving as the protagonist once again after having done so in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He is joined by Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Oscar Isaac, who all lend their voices to Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen), Peter B. Parker, and Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099), respectively.

The rest of the cast includes:

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown/Spider-Man UK

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India

Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohn/The Spot

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales

Greta Lee as Lyla

Rachel Dratch as Miles' school counselor

Jorma Taccone as Adrian Toomes/Vulture

Shea Whigham as George Stacy

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider

Fandango @Fandango

Tickets for #SpiderMan Across the #SpiderVerse are on sale NOW! We have our 2nd episode of our Big Ticket Interview with the returning cast before the film hits theaters June 2.

Additionally, multiple alternate versions of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including Otto Octavius/Superior Spider-Man, Mayday Parker, Mary Jane Parker/Spinneret, LEGO Spider-Man, Insomniac's Spider-Man, and the Spider-Men from the animated shows Spider-Man: Unlimited and The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on June 2, 2023.

