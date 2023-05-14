Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse slyly features a Black Panther reference

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recently released new footage that references Black Panther and suggests that Spider-Gwen knew about him. The footage starts off with Spider-Gwen asking Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) who he was, to which the futuristic hero counters with the response:
"Isn't it obvious?"
Gwen then jokingly asks if he was the Blue Panther, to which Miguel then sarcastically responds by saying that the joke was funny.
As to why Spider-Gwen had jokingly called Miguel O'Hara the Blue Panther, it was due to his costume that comprises of a full body blue (and red) spandex suit with retractable talons, making it similar to the Black Panther's costume, which has retractable claws.
Black Panther being referenced in a Sony and non-MCU project is quite interesting. This is because the second official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse name-dropped Doctor Strange and the MCU's Spider-Man when Miguel was referring to the disastrous events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw both heroes break open the multiverse by accident.
The plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will serve as the next chapter of Miles Morales' multiversal journey. The movie will see him traveling with Spider-Gwen across the Spider-Verse to stop a new threat known as the Spot, who possesses the ability to traverse alternate dimensions and realities.
Along the way, Miles encounters a large group of Spider-people from across the multiverse known as the Spider-Force and their leader Spider-Man 2099, all of whom are tasked with protecting and preserving the multiverse.
However, Miles soon finds himself at odds with Miguel and the Spider-Force (which also includes Gwen and Peter B. Parker). They clash over the philosophy and meaning of being Spider-Man and the choice between saving one life versus saving a million lives and on how to handle Spot.
The official synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads:
"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."
According to director Kemp Powers, the film will end with a cliffhanger. Powers dropped this spoiler in a recent interview with SFX Magazine, where he said that it is a good cliffhanger and shared his and the film team's hopes that it would serve as a satisfying tease for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will hit theaters on March 2024.
Powers even likened Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The latter is best known amongst viewers for its shocking plot twist, cliffhanger endings, and being a rather dark and complex Star Wars story.
The cast and staff of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Shameik Moore headlines Across the Spider-Verse, returning as the voice of Miles Morales and serving as the protagonist once again after having done so in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He is joined by Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Oscar Isaac, who all lend their voices to Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen), Peter B. Parker, and Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099), respectively.
The rest of the cast includes:
- Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman
- Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown/Spider-Man UK
- Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India
- Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohn/The Spot
- Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis
- Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales
- Greta Lee as Lyla
- Rachel Dratch as Miles' school counselor
- Jorma Taccone as Adrian Toomes/Vulture
- Shea Whigham as George Stacy
- Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider
Additionally, multiple alternate versions of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including Otto Octavius/Superior Spider-Man, Mayday Parker, Mary Jane Parker/Spinneret, LEGO Spider-Man, Insomniac's Spider-Man, and the Spider-Men from the animated shows Spider-Man: Unlimited and The Spectacular Spider-Man.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on June 2, 2023.
Poll : Are you excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Yes
No
0 votes