Spider-Man fights the Demon Bear, first look of Marvel’s horror comic book series revealed

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has fought various menacing foes in his 60 years. From the feared alien symbiote Venom to the murderous psychopath Carnage to the multi-limbed mastermind Dr. Octopus, the spectacular superhero has defeated all his formidable opponents. However, in Marvel’s newly announced horror comic series, the webhead will face the dreaded X-Men villain, Demon Bear.

Marvel Comics recently revealed their first look at the horror comic book series Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The series is written by Black Eyed Peas rapper Taboo, known for Werewolf by Night, and Ghost Rider Kushala, along with B Earl, known for Spirits of Vengence: Spirit Rider. The art for the comic book series is provided by Juan Ferreyra, known for King in Black: Thunderbolts, Immortal Hulk: Time of Monsters, and Spiderverse: Volume 3.

In an interview with Marvel, the writer of the series Taboo said,

"Being the first Indigenous writer to co-write this new Spider-Man comic with my brother B. Earl is a huge step in opening more doors for underrepresented talent to shape universally known comic characters."

Juan Ferreyra @juaneferreyra Less than a Month for Deadly neighborhood Spider-man #1! here is a page from it, layouts, pencils, inks and colors! Less than a Month for Deadly neighborhood Spider-man #1! here is a page from it, layouts, pencils, inks and colors! https://t.co/36YRofl78g

The website revealed that Spider-Man will be traveling from New York to Los Angeles. However, in the city of Angels, the webhead will face demons. The adventure will blur the distinction between Spidey’s dream and reality as magic and science intertwine in a complex web of horrors.

The X-Men Villain Demon Bear will haunt Peter Parker in Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Spider-Man @SpiderMan Peter Parker's dream trip to LA is about to become a waking nightmare. Here's your special first look at 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' #1, on sale October 19! bit.ly/3QOam3l Peter Parker's dream trip to LA is about to become a waking nightmare. Here's your special first look at 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' #1, on sale October 19! bit.ly/3QOam3l https://t.co/y1yzbU8ldt

Demon Bear first appeared in the pages of the New Mutants issue #3 in January 1983. The demon created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod haunted the dreams of Danielle Moonstar, aka Mirage, who was a member of the New Mutants. In a confrontation with the Demon Bear, Mirage was severely injured, her spine broken and mauled to the brink of death.

The demon on a quest to kill Mirage attacked her but was stopped by the New Mutants. The Demon Bear transported the Mutants to the Badlands, a mystical dimension ruled by the Demon. However, it was defeated by the New Mutants. It seems that Demon Bear and his mystical Badlands will make a comeback and serve as the perfect setting for a horror story.

The comic book cover shows Spider-Man standing on the corpses of various Marvel superheroes like Iron Man, Miles Morales, Wolverine, Antman, and others. The comic panel also shows Spidey being chased by monstrous bats. As the story progresses, we see him take the shape of a creepy arachnid.

The setting becomes a surreal nightmare as the towering skyscrapers turn into monsters trying to gulp down Peter Parker. Spidey, who is transformed into a literal spider, is trapped in a well with various body parts of Peter Parker protruding from the wall. The comic book seems eerie and not for the faint of heart.

yessuh @MainAccount1738 @ibnstudios @101qee101 @MCU_Direct bro. theres literally a new storyline for spiderman coming out in october. its called “Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man” that is completely original. @ibnstudios @101qee101 @MCU_Direct bro. theres literally a new storyline for spiderman coming out in october. its called “Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man” that is completely original. https://t.co/uktSnMK7Ok

Taboo said in the interview:

"As a lifelong fan of everything Spider-Man, this is a childhood dream come true. To go from collecting toys to penning our own Spidey story that brings our hero to my place of birth, Los Angeles, California – Pasadena to be exact – we are humbled and thankful.”

Juan Ferreyra @juaneferreyra another double spread page from Deadly Neighborhood Spiderman #1, on sale in October! another double spread page from Deadly Neighborhood Spiderman #1, on sale in October! https://t.co/1sXKdKOvlz

The writer of the series added:

"I see all the opportunities our Marvel family has given us as writers and truly appreciate their trust and ongoing support. We transformed their confidence into fuel that ignited our creativity to write a fun and exciting read for all our amazing Marvel Heads!"

The first issue of Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man will hit the stands on October 19, 2022. The second issue of the series will be released on November 23 while the third issue will be launched on December 28.

