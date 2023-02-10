Spider-Man Noir live-action series greenlit by Amazon

As per a new report from Variety, Sony is developing a live-action series based on Spider-Man Noir for Amazon Prime Video. The report also stated that the series is set in 1930s New York City and will follow an older and hardened version of Spider-Man. An official release date has not been announced.

Spider-Man Noir will be the second live-action series based on characters owned by Sony to be in development for Amazon. The first one is Silk: Spider Society, which will be headed by showrunner Angela Kang.

Owen Uziel will write the series and executive produce it alongside Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Amy Pascal will also join the project as an executive producer.

Who is Spider-Man Noir?

Spider-Man Noir (Image via Sony/Marvel)

Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of everyone's friendly-neighborhood webslinger from across the Spider-Verse or multiverse. The character first appeared in 2009 in the pages of the Marvel Noir imprint and is native to Earth-90214.

In the Marvel Noir imprint, Spider-Man aka Peter Parker grew up in New York City in the 1930s, during the Great Depression. He was bitten by an extremely venomous spider housed in a spider-god statue while investigating a smuggling ring. After being bitten, he fell unconscious and saw a vision of a Spider-God, who granted him the abilities of a spider.

Parker then took on the mantle of Spider-Man and waged a one-man war against the criminal elements in New York, in part to avenge the deaths of uncle Ben Parker and mentor Ben Urich, at the hands of New York City crime-lord Norman Osborn.

Unlike the mainstream version of Spider-Man, this version of Parker initially used lethal and brutal force in his war on crime, eventually beginning to struggle with his moral compass. After defeating Osborn, Spider-Man Noir continued to be a vigilante for years and soon opposed Nazi Germany, even before the United States entered Germany and fought the Nazis before World War II.

Spider-Man Noir later appeared as a main character in the 2014 Spider-Verse comic book crossover storyline where he teamed up with other alternate versions of Spider-Man. He also appeared in other crossover comic-book events such as Secret Wars and Web Warriors.

The character has since then appeared in various media since his inception in the comics, most notably the video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, where he served as one of the four main characters alongside the mainstream Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, and Ultimate Spider-Man. He then appeared in the Disney XD animated series Ultimate Spider-Man in the episode Spider-Verse Part 2 where he was voiced by Milo Ventimiglia.

Spider-Man Noir then made his animated theatrical debut in 2018's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, where he was voiced by Nicolas Cage. In the film, the character spoke in a typical 1930s style dialog. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018, Cage said:

"There are multiple Spider-Men in different dimensions that are kind of colliding together. My character's Spider-Man Noir. He's really Peter Parker from the '30s.

He added:

"I tried to channel those noir films with (Humphrey) Bogart, and have those kinds of sounds that he might make with (James) Cagney, or Edward G Robinson, that kind of way of talking."

In the comic books, Spider-Man Noir seemingly perished in 2018 in the Spider-Geddon storyline but was then brought to life in Spider-Verse Vol. 3 Issue #5 released in 2020. However, his appearance and dialog were altered from his original appearance in 2009 to Cage's take on the character in Into The Spider-Verse.

Sony's other upcoming projects

All of Sony's upcoming projects (Images via Marvel/Sony)

Sony Pictures is currently diving deep into their Sony Spider-Man Universe, where they are developing and releasing films based on Spider-Man-related characters such as Venom and Morbius. They are also working with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios in developing Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland.

Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius have been released. The Venom movies garnered mixed reviews, while Morbius received overwhelmingly negative reviews and became the subject of internet memes.

Sony's upcoming film slate as part of their Spider-Man Universe includes:

Kraven The Hunter

Madame Web

El Muerto

Hypno-Hustler

Additionally, Sony is currently gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

Casting details, technical information, and other details regarding the Spider-Man Noir series are yet to be announced as the series is in the development stage.

