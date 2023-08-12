Spider-Man: Reign 2 officially teased in Amazing Spider-Man #31; Exploring the details

Following their cryptic tease online recently, Marvel has officially announced that Spider-Man: Reign 2 is actually real. One of the most controversial Spider-Man stories is receiving a sequel, and it looks like Marvel is set to go even further as the comic has been teased with the tagline of "the most notorious Spider-Man story ever told."

Spider-Man: Reign 2 was officially teased in issue 31 of Amazing Spider-Man. Fans got a five-page sneak peek at what the upcoming story holds. The issue also teased the villain, alongside what can be expected from returning writer Kaare Andrews. Peter's own mental health coming into play was hinted at as well.

Spider-Man: Reign 2 teases Kingpin as the villain

Spider-Man: Reign was a story written by Kaare Andrews and was released in 2006. The story focused on a New York that had come under an authoritarian leadership with Mayor Waters running it and his militia, called the Reign, roaming the streets.

In the comic, an older Peter Parker has now become a florist and retired from being Spider-Man following Mary Jane's death. The story is all about him finding his footing again and making sure that he can get into the groove of being Spider-Man once more and rid the city of this authoritarian rule.

Spider-Man: Reign became extremely known for its handling of Mary Jane's death, who was revealed to be killed after coming into contact with Peter's radioactive sperm, and contracting cancer because of it.

The story has been controversial to many because of this, and Marvel also aptly teased the comic in writer Zeb Wells' already controversial Amazing Spider-Man run.

In the last five pages of the book, fans received a sneak peek of Spider-Man: Reign 2. During the events of Spider-Man: Reign, Kingpin aka Wilson Fisk was locked up by Mayor Waters and put on an IV drip while he was tortured by him. The sneak peek opened up with Waters being trapped in the rubble of his building, while a ghoulish-looking Kingpin crawled over to him and feasted on his body.

Kingpin in the sneak peek of Spider-Man: Reign 2 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The sneak peek then sees a bloated up and monstrous-looking Kingpin being referred to as Mayor Fisk, while plotting a plan alongside his team. The comic then quickly cuts to the first reveal of Spider-Man, who appears to be wrapped around by a spectre of Mary Jane who seems to be talking to him about the shape he has left New York in.

So, it is pretty clear that viewers can expect Kingpin to be the major big bad of Spider-Man: Reign 2, while the comic also deals with Peter not exactly being alright in the head and hallucinating about Mary Jane.

We can also theorize that the story will see Wilson Fisk take some kind of revenge over Spider-Man, and with him being the new mayor of New York City now replacing Waters, it looks like hell is about to be set loose.

Mary Jane's memory talking to Peter (Image via Marvel Comics)

Fans can check out Spider-Man: Reign 2 when it comes out in 2024. The five-page sneak peek is available right now in Amazing Spider-Man #31.