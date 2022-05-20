Spider-Punk #2 Review: An Enjoyable Second Issue With Some Great Art

Spider-Punk is back with another fun outing, as Spider-Punk #2 amps up the action and finally kicks into the overarching plot. Written by Cody Ziglar and illustrated by Justin Mason with colors provided by Jim Charalampidis, the comic focuses on Hobart Brown, a different Spider-Man introduced in the comics during the Spider-Geddon event.

Last we saw Spider-Punk, he fought Kraven and the Hunters alongside his Spider-Band. With Taskmaster appearing out of nowhere, the comic ended on a cliffhanger. The issue packs in even more surprises and brings in a new character that will have fans excited. Let's dive right into the second issue of Spider-Punk.

Spider-Punk fights Taskmaster and Kraven alongside his Spider-Band

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Last time when talking about the first issue, Kraven's characterization was a bit of a problem. Watching such an iconic Spider-Man villain being reduced to a joke appeared to be strange. That issue is still present, although the inclusion of Taskmaster helps.

While there is not much difference between his characterization and that of Earth-616's, Taskmaster still proved himself to be a formidable opponent. He brought his classic sense of overconfidence and made reading those fight scenes extremely fun.

His trading blows with the entire Spider-Band was quite fun to watch, although one could have hoped for a multi-versal touch. Although not like Kraven's, a slight change still made him seem true to the essence of the character.

The Spider-Band gets a new member

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

When the fight isn't going in the way of Spider-Band, suddenly a new member arrives to save the day. Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, shows up and completely schools Taskmaster. Her introduction here was super fun to see as Kamala's personality completely fits the Spider-Band's.

Spider-Punk, through this issue, is exposed to a lot of meaningful development. His realizing that Norman's work is still going on after everything was a bit heartbreaking to see. One can only wish for this moment to be explored further.

Hobart's ideologies are pretty similar to that of Spider-Man's. Here is hoping the writers stick to that idea and develop it.

The issue is action-packed to the brim

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

It's non-stop action from start to finish, and it was amazing to read the panels. Just watching Hobart trade blows with Kraven made for some enjoyable moments, and the inclusion of Kamala was just the cherry on top of the cake. The art here is also a high point. This is some of the best illustrations from a Marvel comic.

The characters are brought to life with care and detail, and the vibrancy is exceptionally pleasing to the eyes. I could pluck just about any page, and it would be worth making my phone wallpaper. It's that good.

Final Verdict

Spider-Punk #2 was a significant improvement, and the story is heading in exciting directions. With some great art, fun dialogue, and engaging characters, this is a Spidey comic you don't want to miss.

Edited by Sayati Das