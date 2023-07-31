Superman: Legacy: Exploring how the film might be setting up The Terrifics amidst the casting of Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho

James Gunn recently unveiled the casting for Superman: Legacy that only teased the number of superheroes fans can expect to see in the film. The casting included Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. While the casting is a treat to see, it's the final two members who intrigue fans the most.

Superman: Legacy is set to kickstart the new phase of DC films, and it looks James Gunn might already be setting up a superhero team in the film. With Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho set to appear in the David Corenswet-starrer, it looks like The Terrifics might be on the rise, and Gunn might be just giving fans an early glimpse of them.

Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho's upcoming appearance in Superman: Legacy might hint towards The Terrifics

Comic book cover for The Terrifics #2 (Image via DC Comics)

The Terrifics is a DC comics superhero team that was created by Jeff Lemire and Ivan Reis. They first appeared in their comic run The Terrifics #1, which was released in April 2018. The core group consists of Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Plastic-Man, and Phantom Girl.

According to Fandom, The Terrifics would be first formed when Mr. Terrific found out that Simon Stagg planned on using Metamorpho to open up a portal into the Dark Multiverse. He planned on doing so by using Metamorpho's ability to transform into any element and force him to become the Nth metal so that a portal could be opened up.

Since Plastic-Man had immunity towards the Dark Multiverse, Mr. Terrific enlisted him. The duo confronted Stagg and try shutting off the portal, but they along with Metamorpho were pulled into the Dark Multiverse where the trio encountered a young girl by the name of Phantom Girl.

Trapped in this Dark Multiverse, they quickly realize that the place contains no life. However, they do stumble upon a hologram left by a man named Tom Strong who tells them that the four of them are needed to save the universe.

All three heroes then make their way back to the real world and bring Phantom Girl with them. Meanwhile, Mr. Terrific tries to go his own way leaving the other three behind and decides to take a look into the Multiverse again.

However, he quickly finds himself in the company of the other three as it is revealed that the three of them are cosmically bonded to each other due to the Dark Multiverse energy. If one were to venture off too far, they would be drawn back together again.

This meant, that the four superheroes couldn't be separated at all. This would be how The Terrifics would be formed with Terrific making a compromise with Stagg to allow him to use his lab to help him explore the multiverse. So, it looks like James Gunn's Superman: Legacy might just be helping fans bring this team on screen.

So far, only the casting of Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho has been revealed with Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan respectively playing them in Superman: Legacy. There is a good chance that the film could already see the group exist within the universe as Gunn's new world will already have superheroes saved the world in Superman: Legacy.

However, there is also a good chance that Superman: Legacy can be used as a jumping point with Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho meeting in the film, as the roles of Plastic-Man and Phantom Girl haven't been cast yet.

Gunn's DC world is going to be a huge one. Given that the director has a penchant for taking niche characters and turning them into something big, it's pretty clear that gans might get to see The Terrifics in some shape or form post-Superman: Legacy

Whatever the situation may be, fans will soon get to know when Superman: Legacy starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan hits theatres on July 11, 2025.