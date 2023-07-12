Who is Edi Gathegi? Meet the actor who's set to play Mr. Terrific in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release in 2025. It will be the live-action reboot of the DC Universe, and fans can't wait to see what it brings to the table. The cast of the project was recently announced, and it was revealed that Kenyan-American actor Edi Gathegi will step into the role of a superhero called Mister Terrific.

In addition to Edi Gathegi, Superman: Legacy will also star Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The filming of the project will begin in January 2024.

Superman: Legacy cast member Edi Gathegi played a vampire named Laurent in Twilight

Edi Gathegi was born on March 10, 1979, in Nairobi, Kenya. He soon moved to Albany, California, in the U.S. He studied at the Tisch School of the Arts and graduated in 2005. He soon got into theater and worked in Two Trains Running, As You Like It, Twelfth Night, Othello, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Cyrano de Bergerac.

Gathegi made his professional film debut in 2006's Crank. He then went on to appear in Lincoln Heights, Veronica Mars, Death Sentence, The Fifth Patient, Gone Baby Gone, House, CSI: Miami, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Life on Mars.

His big break came in 2008, when he was cast as a vampire named Laurent in Twilight. He then appeared in projects like X-Men: First Class, Atlas Shrugged, Justified, The Blacklist, The Blacklist: Redemption, and StartUp.

Mister Terrific is not the first time Gathegi will play a superhero, as his character Darwin was a mutant in X-Men: First Class. He had "reactive evolution" ability.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor was asked if he had any interest in reprising the role. He said,

"Darwin's character was underutilized and he met a demise that was illogical. If I'm being frank, just the visual achievements that could have happened just in terms of him adapting to survive, put that ability in a narrative and the possibilities are endless. I didn't know who he was before I got that part, but he easily became a favorite X-Men and I grew up loving Wolverine."

He continued,

"But Darwin is a cool a** character. If the opportunity ever arose to have redemption, I would love that. I'm just a fan of Marvel, I grew up reading comic books and watching comic book cartoons. So, that's just something that I enjoy. It was a dream come true to play Darwin and to be in the X-Men franchises. If I got another chance to join, then of course."

Edi Gathegi married the Romanian actress and producer Adriana Marinescu in 2018.

What to expect from Superman: Legacy?

In a recent interview with Variety, the director of Superman: Legacy, James Gunn, revealed that he needed a Superman/Clark Kent who was both an alien and a very compassionate individual. He said,

"The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien."

He continued,

"It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."

It was recently announced that the 30-year-old American actor David Corenswet would play Superman in Superman: Legacy.

