Superman & Lois 3x13: Doomsday wreaks havoc in the finale as Smallville comes together one last time

The 13th and final episode of season 3 of Superman & Lois came as a cliffhanger on Tuesday, June 27, with a promise of a season 4. It left fans excited and happily anticipating the next season. Here, the caped hero is fighting an unbeatable villain – Doomsday – giving comic readers a glimpse of another character, Bizarro.

Fans were thrilled with the arrival of Lex Luthor and his smart plan of taking revenge on the Kryptonian hero and his family. With the track of the story going towards the storyline of The Death of Superman, viewers are eager for the solution to the challenge presented in this season.

While Superman & Lois season 3, named What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger, ended with a cliffhanger in the plot, there are other changes already announced for the next season. As reported, Chrissy Bepo, General Lang, the Irons, and the Cushing family are set to be sidelined in the coming season as part of cost-cutting.

Superman & Lois season 3 finale ends in a dramatic battle with Doomsday

As the teaser of Superman & Lois S3 released by CW shows, the suspended battle between the flying superhero and the transformed super-villain in the finale has the whole town gaping. Doomsday, who was created by Lex Luthor after Bizarro came back from the dead, aligned with Luthor in an alternate universe and Luthor killed him again and again, increasing his powers each time.

In the Superman & Lois S3 season finale, Doomsday and Superman have an end-all fight, leaving Jordan worrying that he couldn’t hear his father’s heartbeat. While the Kryptonian was pulled out into space by the villain, he woke up from his stupor and punched Doomsday, sending him to the surface of the moon.

As such, Doomsday cannot be killed, as the caped hero finds out. The scene ends with both the massive strong men hurtling towards each other.

In the comics, the fight ended with Doomsday being killed by the hero while the Kryptonian was mortally wounded. However, in the Superman & Lois series, fans will have to wait to know what would happen to the superhero next, including coming face-to-face with Lex Luthor.

Assuming the season 4 storyline would be as exciting as its predecessors, Superman may come back to fight or have his family fight the mega villain.

Superman & Lois season 3 flaunts the humane side of Superman

Clark Kent and Lois keep facing very human issues in Smallville that are relatable for the viewers. While they handle sibling rivalry between their sons, Lois fights cancer. Also, while Lois braces herself for a mastectomy, Clark finds himself helpless and unfocused due to worry.

One of the Kent sons inherited his powers while the other did not, leading to sibling rivalry. The boys face other teenage issues, such as an absent father and dating. To top these, Lois’s life-threatening disease adding to the responsibilities of fighting evil broke the Man of Steel.

Where are the other characters by the end of Superman & Lois season 3?

While Chrissy had started as an exciting character, she became just Kyle’s romantic partner. Despite facing a tough time, Kyle was glad to learn that Chrissy was pregnant and went on to celebrate the news. On the other hand, Kyle’s ex-wife Lana Lang, who is Clark’s friend, wins the election for the mayor of Smallville.

Jordan and Sarah parted ways amicably after she accepted Jordan’s apology for being a jerk. On the other hand, Sam Lane has offered John Henry a job in Metropolis. If he accepts, then John and Natalie would move to the city and Natalie would enroll in Matteo’s school.

As rumored, seven characters, including Sam Lane and Lana Lang are getting laid off in the next season. Season 3 of Superman & Lois depicted the Kents as a normal family and a loving couple. The plot also emphasized how some problems in life do not need superpowers but can be solved with enduring love and empathy.

