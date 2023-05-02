The Flash movie budget has been revealed, and it is one of the most expensive budgets in superhero film history

The Flash is all set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023. The film's budget has now been reportedly revealed, and fans are surprised to learn how expensive it is when compared to most superhero films. The film's budget, as per a report from The Canadian, is around $220 million.

There is a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding the upcoming film, which will serve as the reset button for the DC film franchise, with the film's continuity shifting from the Snyderverse to James Gunn's DC Universe. Adding to this hype is the long awaited return of Michael Keaton's Batman, following 1992's Batman Returns.

Aside from Keaton, The Flash will feature other DC heroes, such as Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and Sasha Calle's Supergirl as well. Although Gadot's role in the film is largely unknown, both Keaton and Affleck's versions of Batman, alongside Calle's Supergirl, will help Barry Allen take down General Zod.

The Flash's $220 million budget makes it the sixth most expensive DC film

The Flash has a budget of $220 million, making it the sixth most expensive DC film ever made (Image via DC)

As mentioned above, The Flash has a budget of $220 million, which makes it one of the most expensive DC films ever made. The budget for the film, however, still puts it under 2017's Justice League and 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, both of which were made on a budget of $300 million and, to this day, hold the record of being the most expensive DC films ever made.

Last year, Black Adam made headlines when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Dwayne Johnson-starrer had its budget increased from the approved $190 million to $260 million, thanks to reshoots, which had happened from principal photography, considered unnecessary by Warner Bros. following the poor test screenings of the film prior to its release.

The Flash @theFlash Watch worlds collide in trailer 2 for The Flash - Only in Theaters June 16. #TheFlashMovie Watch worlds collide in trailer 2 for The Flash - Only in Theaters June 16. #TheFlashMovie https://t.co/o3G38KXEcW

The budget for The Flash not only puts it under that of Black Adam but also places it under 2012's The Dark Knight Rises and 2013's Man of Steel, both of which had budgets of $250 million and $225 million respectively.

The Flash's expensive $220 million budget is not very surprising, considering the vast cameos rumored and expected for the film and the number of heavy visual effects used in shooting the project.

joe aranda @JoeySpielberg



The movie has a heart to it, the emotional moments are truly moving. It’s also genuinely hilarious, deep cuts were made. #TheFlashMovie has some of the most beautifully over the top action sequences in a Superhero movie ever. It was poetry in motion in the most thrilling way.The movie has a heart to it, the emotional moments are truly moving. It’s also genuinely hilarious, deep cuts were made. #TheFlashMovie has some of the most beautifully over the top action sequences in a Superhero movie ever. It was poetry in motion in the most thrilling way.The movie has a heart to it, the emotional moments are truly moving. It’s also genuinely hilarious, deep cuts were made. https://t.co/a4odFYSJRA

What also explains this massive budget is the film's editor Paul Machliss' revelation of the movie utilizing a new kind of technology that allowed it to create and get multiple versions of the same character on screen together, particularly the two versions of Barry Allen played by Ezra Miller.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether or not The Flash will redeem the DC Extended Universe and the DC brand when it comes to box office numbers.

However, given the hype and anticipation surrounding the film, as well as the early reviews and reactions to it following its premiere at CinemaCon, fans feel that the film will no doubt be a big box-office hit. They are already praising the story and Miller's performance, despite the controversies around the actor and references to the DC Universe and multiverse at large.

The Flash will see Barry Allen team up with Batman and Supergirl to take on General Zod and fix the timeline mess he created

The upcoming film, featuring the Scarlet Speedster, will see Barry Allen travel back in time to try and save his mother, only to end up trapped in an alternate universe with no metahumans. When General Zod attacks, Barry teams up with an older alternate version of Batman and Supergirl to stop his threat.

The official synopsis, as per Warner Bros. and DC reads:

"Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation."

It continues:

"Unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life."

Steven Weintraub @colliderfrosty You can also tell how much the #CinemaCon audience loved #TheFlash because I didn’t see one person stand up to use the bathroom. You can also tell how much the #CinemaCon audience loved #TheFlash because I didn’t see one person stand up to use the bathroom. https://t.co/mwGXkhwrcR

The Flash stars Ezra Miller, who will play two versions of Barry Allen aka The Flash. They are joined by Michael Keaton, who reprises his role of Batman from the Tim Burton films, and Sasha Calle, who will play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Michael Shannon as General Zod

Antje Traue as Faora

Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Additionally, Saoirse Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancusco, and Luke Brandon will play undisclosed characters, while Temuera Morrison reprises his role from the Aquaman films as Arthur Curry's (Aquaman) father, Thomas Curry.

BD @BrandonDavisBD



Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done. Damn, #TheFlash is good! It’s super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen’s is crazy well done.Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done. Damn, #TheFlash is good! It’s super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen’s is crazy well done.Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done. https://t.co/7QqiHVNAJy

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti from a script written by Christina Hodson, who had previously penned 2020's Birds of Prey.

