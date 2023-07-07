The game of spoilers: Marvel might have accidentally disclosed the resurrection of Emilia Clarke's character

Marvel Studios appears to have invalidated the demise of Emilia Clarke's character at the conclusion of Betrayed, the third episode of Secret Invasion that aired on Wednesday, July 7, 2023.

As the third episode concluded, we witnessed G'iah, portrayed by Clarke, being shot by the Skrull general Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). This event transpired despite their 20-year-long acquaintance on Earth.

The Skrull character played by Clarke met her end since she had been assisting her father, Talos, deeming her a turncoat and part of the rebellious coalition opposing the new Skrull rule.

This unexpected mid-season death of the former Game of Thrones star's character is a jarring moment for fans expecting to see the lead actress feature in future Marvel productions.

Warning - Spoilers for the third episode of Secret Invasion are below.

Emilia Clarke's G'iah's demise in Secret Invasion: Clues hint at possible resurrection

Did G'iah really meet her end? Speculation grows as hints point towards Emilia Clarke's potential resurrection (Image via Marvel Studios)

G'iah's heart-wrenching demise in the recent episode of Secret Invasion may not be as conclusive as it seems, with numerous snippets from MCU series trailers hinting towards her probable resurrection.

The sight of the Skrull G'iah fading into a near-fatal bullet wound, as depicted at the conclusion of the third episode, has sparked several speculations regarding Clarke's return. Notably, the promotional clip showcasing G'iah, enveloped in blue energy, offers a significant hint.

Episodes 2 and 3 divulge Gravik's agenda of generating Super Skrulls, fortified with abilities mirroring Groot's branches and Aldrich Killian's Extremis enhancement. A subsequent image might signify G'iah's revival or transformation into a Super Skrull before her apparent "demise."

In a Secret Invasion trailer, G'iah is seen uncovering an experimental chamber replete with encapsulated Skrulls, presumably designed to evolve into Super Skrulls to eradicate the human population on Earth. This crucial scene featuring Clarke, marked by blue hues, is speculated to be revealed in the fourth episode or later.

In addition to this unseen scene, Clarke's character will be again seen in the heat of the action, holding someone hostage later in the season.

A couple of theories pertaining to Clarke's return are floating around. While G'iah's resurrection is one plausible scenario, the emergence of the human avatar of Emilia Clarke's character may offer fans another thrill. As every Skrull is mandated to replicate a human they witness, G'iah could be just one of the characters portrayed by Clarke in the series.

Before Emilia Clarke was disclosed as a Skrull in Secret Invasion, a widespread guess suggested that Clarke would take on the role of Abigail Brand, a green-haired character from the X-Men comics who is the head of S.W.O.R.D.

This conjecture has gained traction post-G'iah's assumed death, especially with the revelation of a scene featuring Clarke armed with a shotgun alongside Varra/Priscilla Fury.

The third episode substantiates that Varra has collaborated with Gravik since The Blip and Nick Fury's mission on the S.A.B.E.R. space station. Within the framework of the initial three episodes, this sequence seems a tad puzzling, and the introduction of Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand might provide more context, depending on the potential role of this agent in the series.

Emilia Clarke's return to Secret Invasion: Exploring the how, not the if

Unveiling the mystery: The focus shifts from 'if' to 'how' in Emilia Clarke's return to Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel Studios)

The conjecture now isn't about whether Clarke will return to Secret Invasion but how?

Considering we're midway through the mini-series, a straightforward resurrection of G'iah may seem like an unfulfilling plot twist. Emilia Clarke's character has received limited exposure till now, with her significance majorly attributed to her connections with her father and Gravik, the primary antagonist.

Introducing the human counterpart of her character (possibly Abigail Brand) could offer a compelling twist for the upcoming narrative, especially given that the character might need to escape from the Skrull captivity.

The initial half of Secret Invasion is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

