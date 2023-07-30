The Legend of Vox Machina season 3: Release date prediction, plot, cast, what to expect, and more

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is one of the most anticipated action fantasy series sequels, with fans worldwide eagerly awaiting its release. With how the previous season ended, the unexpected alliance between one of the most powerful dragons of Chroma Conclave and Vox Machina in a gripping finale of the second season has left fans both shocked and bewildered.

Matthew Mercer, who voices Umbrasyl and Lord Sylas Briarwood, revealed at New York Comic-Con 2022 that a third season was indeed greenlit way before due to the positive reception it garnered worldwide with season 1.

However, despite The Legend of Vox Machina being confirmed for a new season, Amazon Prime has yet to announce the release date for the sequel.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will continue the Chroma Conclave arc

The first season of Vox Machina debuted on January 28, 2022, and ran for 12 episodes. The second season, released on January 20, 2023, followed the same format. Given the release date patterns of the previous two seasons, the release window for The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is likely January 2024.

As revealed by Matthew Mercer at the New York Comic-Con 2022 industry panel, The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will indeed be a very long arc, which opens the possibility of the installment being divided into two consecutive cours. Mercer further revealed that the Chroma Conclave arc will continue to focus on the battle between Vox Machina and the dragons.

Here’s what Mercer had to say about the upcoming, The Legend of Vox Machina season 3:

“You’re talking about the Chroma Conclave arc. The Chroma Conclave arc is a very long arc. To try and adapt that into a single season is a very daunting task. We were trying desperately to figure out if that was possible. Thankfully, it’s not and we got greenlit for Season 3.”

“After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again – this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave,” he further said.

It can also be expected that the upcoming season will see new faces who either stand in the way of the heroes or come as allies with the sole motive of stopping Thordak from taking over the world.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 cast

As the industry panel gave no information about the new or replacing cast members for the sequel, it can be anticipated that all the existing cast members will be reprising their roles in season 3. Here’s the entire cast for The Legend of Vox Machina season 3:

Laura Bailey - Vex’ahlia Vessar

Liam O’Brien - Vax’ildan Vessar

Taliesin Jaffe - Percival de Rolo III

Marisha Ray - Keyleth

Ashley Johnson - Pike Trickfoot

Sam Riegel - Scanlan Shorthalt

Travis Willingham - Grog Strongjaw

Trinket: Matthew Mercer

What to expect from The Legend of Vox Machina season 3

As Mercer revealed, The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will be centered on the epic clash between the dragons and heroes. With how the previous episode ended, the Vox Machina is pretty close to gathering the four remaining Vestiges.

Currently, Vax has the Deathwalker’s ward, Scanlan has the Mythcarver, Vex possesses the Fenthras, and Grog has the Titanstone Knuckles, leaving four additional Vestiges that will be recovered by the heroes in the upcoming season.

As Raishan has proclaimed to join hands with the Vox Machina, the heroes might get an advantage by learning the origins of Thordak.

However, the Cinder King isn’t going down that easily after ripping off the world from its gold, he’s on the verge of mass-producing an army of dragons, unleashing a neverending nightmare, and plunging the world into an era of darkness and despair.