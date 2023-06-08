The Owl House: Age of all important characters

Disney’s animation show, The Owl House, has made news for having a bisexual character as a protagonist. While the show deals with developing characters of teenagers, it revolves around a bunch of witches in a special place called Boiling Isles. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, and written by Dana Terrace, the show has Luz Noceda as the protagonist.

When the show started, Luz was a 14-year-old teenager and Eda the Owl Lady was 35. However, by the end of the second season, almost a year has passed making Luz a 15-year-old and all the others aging by one year. The characters have grown in age and developed for the better.

Disney's The Owl House reveals the character development of teenagers as they grow. The show also highlights the importance of accepting a person as they are without trying to fit in or pretending to be someone else.

The current ages of the important characters in The Owl House

1) Luz Noceda

The protagonist Luz Noceda, voiced by Mae Whitman, has turned 15. When she debuted, she was 14 and is expected to be 18 by the time of the epilogue of the story.

She is shown realizing that whichever world she resides in, problems like bullies or low self-esteem always persist. While she fights her own issues, she helps her peers and seniors to fight theirs in The Owl House.

2) Amity Blight

A queen bee-turned-relaxed personality, Amity Blight is also a 15-year-old. She was 14 when The Owl House started and may turn 18 during the epilogue of the story.

During the course of the story, she has transformed from a stuck-up diva to a charming and easy-going girl. She has also changed her feelings for Luz from being an enemy to being a girlfriend.

3) Willow Park

Currently, a 15-year-old teen, Willow Park was 14 when The Owl House started just like her friend Luz. Mocked as “half-a-witch-Willow”, she was a timid girl regularly bullied by her peers.

However, in the course of a year, she matured into a confident student and flourished into a good friend and confidante.

4) Gus Porter

There is confusion about Gus Porter’s age. While viewers believe he is 14, The Owl House writer Dana Terrace said that Gus was 12 when he debuted making him 13 now.

Manipulated and abused by his peers, Gus had major insecurities. However, his friends pulled him out of disaster and helped him realize his worth.

5) King

The age of the Titan boy, King, is not very clear. He was approximately more than 8 when he debuted and should be 9 by the end of the series. A guess at his age during the epilogue of The Owl House would be 12+.

However, chronologically, his age could be more than 400. While he struggled with an identity crisis initially, he turned out to be a tough fighter.

6) Eda Clawthorne

Aged around 40, Eda, whose full name is Edalyn Clawthorne, is a deuteragonist who helped the kids find their true calling. Once a wanted criminal and powerful witch, her sister’s curse robbed her of her magic.

She turned into an owl beast due to the curse. She eventually managed to accept the beast and bring out her best.

7) Lilith Clawthorne

Lilith is slightly older than her sister Eda Clawthorne and would be in her 40s. She is a significant character as one of the antagonists in the first season of The Owl House.

However, she changed for the better and became a positive supporting character in the second season. She was trying to get a remedy for Eda and her curse.

8) Hunter

Hunter, the Golden Guard clone in The Owl House, is aged about 17. He debuted in the first show at 16 and was initially an antagonist and a Belos’ man.

However, when he met Luz he realized his true identity and detached himself from Belos. His new start was in Hexside School of Magic and Demonics.

9) Edric and Emira Blight

The twin Blights debuted as 15-year-olds and were about 16 by the end of season 2.

They were shown as Amity’s siblings and quite vile towards Amity initially. When one of their pranks brought Amity and Luz close to death, they reformed their ways and started using pranks to help their friends.

10) Principal Bump

Although his age is not apparent, Bump could be a middle-aged school principal. While he is both eccentric and bumbling in his behavior, he is also strict about his students’ education. He takes an active interest in their well-being. However, his appearance in The Owl House is unusual with his horned mask, black robe, and blue sash.

Difficult to predict ages in The Owl House

It is worth noting that some of the characters’ ages are not explicitly stated in the show. In these cases, the ages listed above are based on estimates made by fans and/or the show’s creators.

The ages of Emperor Belos and The Collector are unknown since their ages are of the least importance. Hooty, the titular character for The Owl House, maybe almost 1000 years of age or more. However, these characters play other important roles in the storyline and their age is insignificant.

These ages are as of the end of season 2. It is possible that some of the characters may have aged slightly in the time between seasons 2 and 3. The future of the show is still unclear.

