The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season finale ending explained

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live concluded with its sixth episode on March 31. The spinoff series focused on Rick and Michonne as they faced multiple challenges and conflicts to find each other again.

The first episode portrayed Rick's fate since his disappearance six years ago. He was found by the Civic Republic Military (CRM), and while he tried to escape multiple times, Rick ultimately became a part of the struggle. Episode 1 also showcased Rick and Michonne reunited and set the narrative for the finale.

The finale began with Rick and Michonne trying to take down the CRM from the inside and ended with them reuniting with their children.

Confrontation at CRM headquarters

Tensions peak at the CRM headquarters as Huck attempts to take out Felix on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. It is then blocked by Hope, who uses a suicide threat and agrees to go with Huck.

An all-in fight shows how stressful and crazed the communal lives of the group members could get. The conflict not only brings out the characters' weaknesses and strengths but also influences group members to establish relationships or alliances.

Shocking revelation at CRM presentation

There is a stunning discovery in the CRM presentation, as Rick and Michonne are left speechless by the details that are revealed about Alexandria. Jadis Stokes, in her last words, reveals the location of the file, which is said to contain vital information.

Despite her advice to Rick and Michonne against facing CRM, she insists they take the file with them and go back to Alexandria. This confession raises a lot of questions about what is behind the ideals of CRM and the bravery of the travelers in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The choices made by Rick and Michonne will be of great importance for the future development of the franchise beyond The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Decision point: Will Rick and Michonne take down or evade CRM?

In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the dilemma of Rick and Michonne having to either fight or flee from CRM is inevitable. Removing the CRM would require a face-off with the organization, resulting in a spark of hostility, resentment, and negative outcomes.

Such activities could include intelligent and strategic activity to temporarily ensure victory and avoid being caught for being a traitor, with survival and long-term observation being the main goals. Rick and Michonne's choice will not just affect their destiny but also influence power, alliances, and conflicts.

What is the CRM in The Walking Dead?

CRM, also called Civic Republic Military, is a key institution in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. This is a paramilitary organization entrusted with the task of protecting the Civic Republic of Philadelphia and surrounding areas. The CRM is first introduced in season 8, episode 5 of The Walking Dead.

This military unit is highly trained, armed to the teeth, and driven by the desire to restore the world to the way it was before the apocalypse. CRM's roots can be traced back to the Pennsylvania National Guard, which has developed into a disciplined and organized force firmly dedicated to keeping law and order within the state.

The CRM is striving to rebuild civilization by doing away with supposed threats, killing people seen as too dangerous, and conducting harsh experiments on zombified bodies to search for the cure for the zombie virus. The organization hides its power and resources from other survivor communities.

What is the plan that Rick and Michonne execute in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Rick and Michonne attempt to execute a plan in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finale, in which the mission includes going back to the CRM main base to eventually destroy the Civic Republic Military.

The events of the finale are set in motion in the penultimate episode with Jadis' death. The couple returns to base and receives startling information during a CRM briefing. Beale shares the real mission of the CRM, following which Rick kills him.

Meanwhile, Michonne destroys Jadis' dossier and attends a briefing where she learns about the CRM's plans to kidnap select kids from Portland and bomb the city with chlorine gas.

The couple ends up defeating the military group. Rick and Michonne then return home and are reunited with their children.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is streaming on AMC and AMC+.