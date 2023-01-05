"They are meant to be": Fans think Jenna Ortega and Pete Davidson are dating

Following Pete Davidson's recent break up with Kim Kardashian, many netizens are speculating that the Saturday Night Live star will either soon date or is already dating Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix's recent gothic-horror hit Wednesday.

One Twitter user and fan, @Aptdealshouston, even suggested that Ortega and Davidson could date and form a relationship in the future as they resemble each other. Here's the tweet:

Pete Davidson is famous (or notorious), depending on the perspective, for his past relationships with high-profile celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. His love life has been making headlines thanks to reports associated with it, such as his rivalry with Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

At one point, Davidson was also rumored to be dating television personality Martha Stewart, who jokingly went along with the rumor while in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and said:

"Well, one day, you'll know when we have our date."

With Wednesday being a surefire hit on the streaming charts, it is no surprise that the show's lead actor, Jenna Ortega, is currently linked to Pete Davidson.

Is Jenna Ortega dating Pete Davidson? Fans react to the possibility

Jenna Ortega and Pete Davidson (Images via Getty)

There is no concrete information or evidence on the internet, social media, or other outlets to confirm or suggest whether the Wednesday star and former Saturday Night Live comedian are dating.

Also, the two celebrities have not been spotted anywhere together by the paparazzi, and both have not worked together on any projects as of yet. People on the internet are only speculating about their chances of dating.

Fans of Ortega have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same, with some expressing their worries and concerns, given Pete Davidson's track record.

MOKONNEN @TMokonen_ “Sir, Pete Davidson has followed Jenna Ortega on Instagram.” “Sir, Pete Davidson has followed Jenna Ortega on Instagram.” https://t.co/UonaTq8wxF

Syddd @PylkasSydnii Someone said Pete Davidson with long hair looks like Jenna Ortega and I can’t unsee it Someone said Pete Davidson with long hair looks like Jenna Ortega and I can’t unsee it

Ravish @ravi5h 🏼 For the love of God, keep Pete Davidson away from Jenna Ortega. For the love of God, keep Pete Davidson away from Jenna Ortega. 😫🙏🏼 https://t.co/wxoBIZy0Ha

K✨🇵🇷 @X100PreBeno “If Pete Davidson pulls Jenna Ortega” “If Pete Davidson pulls Jenna Ortega” https://t.co/7XH3orsUHP

mj @beforekermit the internet talking about the jenna ortega and pete davidson “dating rumors” the internet talking about the jenna ortega and pete davidson “dating rumors” https://t.co/8T8FDi3KF0

One Twitter user even expressed concern over Davidson dating Ortega, given the latter has only turned 20.

ଘ(੭ˊᵕˋ)੭* ੈ✩‧˚ payaso ♡ @death2pork jenna ortega JUST turned 20 i will kill pete davidson jenna ortega JUST turned 20 i will kill pete davidson

Despite all of it being speculation, the internet is convinced that a relationship between Ortega and Pete Davidson may happen, given how Davidson has often attracted his fellow popular stars and celebrities into the limelight with him, especially if they are rising stars. Jenna Ortega is a rising star thanks to her work in Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and recently, Wednesday.

As of now, Ortega and Davidson are single and are not linked to anyone. They might meet and get along to the point where they decide they want to date one another. If not, it won't be long before Pete Davidson finds himself another celebrity or actor to be in a relationship with.

Jenna Ortega's upcoming projects

Jenna as Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

Ortega has wowed both critics and audiences with her performance as Wednesday Addams in the eponymous spin-off to the comedy hit series The Addams Family.

She will next star in the Paramount Pictures-produced film FinestKind alongside Hollywood veteran Tommy Lee Jones, actor Ben Foster, and Toby Wallace. She will also appear in Scream VI as Tara Carpenter, reprising her role from the 2022 Scream film.

She has also joined the cast of Lionsgate and Point Grey's Miller Girl opposite The Hobbit and Sherlock star Martin Freeman. Ortega will also reunite with her Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White in Tiffany Paulsen's directorial debut, Winter Spring Summer or Fall.

