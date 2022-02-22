Top 5 R-rated comic book movies

There is a common misconception that comic book movies are primarily made for kids. But in reality, comic book movies are some of the most universally beloved films out there - with fans in every age group and demographic. So occasionally, it doesn't hurt to break the rules and make a more mature film.

An R-rating allows the creators to express themselves freely without any constraints, and even take risks. As a result, we often get more creatively stimulating works and thus, overall better movies. Some of the best comic book movies ever made are R-rated, as we shall see in our list of the five best examples of such films.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

These 5 R-rated comic book movies took risks that paid off

5) Watchmen

The Watchmen Team (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Before he built the DC Extended Universe for Warner Bros., Zack Snyder adapted Alan Moore's seminal masterpiece into a feature film. Watchmen is arguably the best graphic novel ever written, so Snyder's shot-for-shot adaptation of the source material is just great by default.

4) Deadpool

Many feel Deadpool popularized the concept of R-rated comic book movies (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool is probably the movie that showed everyone that R-rated comic book movies can work. Fox took a huge risk and let Ryan Reynolds and company do whatever they wanted. In return, they delivered one of the bloodiest and filthiest movies ever made and it broke every record in the book.

3) The Suicide Squad

A still from The Suicide Squad (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

After he was fired from Marvel, DC gave James Gunn a blank slate to do anything he wanted. The Suicide Squad is an R-rated extravaganza filled with blood and gore, along with a cast of weird zany characters. But just like any other James Gunn project, that part is only the decoration. The real heart of The Suicide Squad is in its characters and the bonds they build by the end of it.

2) Joker

Joaquin Phoenix in and as Joker (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Todd Phillips' take on the iconic Batman villain brought a level of maturity to the comic book genre that was previously unthinkable. Joker feels less like a comic book movie and more like a serious character study. Joaquin Phoenix delivers a spine-chilling performance that is sure to leave a dent in your head.

The movie went on to be nominated for 11 Oscars and is currently the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

1) Logan

Hugh Jackman in Logan (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Hugh Jackman's swan song as the iconic character he had been playing for 17 years is surely one to remember. After the success of Deadpool, Fox agreed to make the final Wolverine movie R-rated.

Logan is different from every other movie in the X-Men universe. Both Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart knocked it out of the park in their goodbyes to these iconic roles. It is a somber and poignant tale of grief and redemption that is sure to bring tears to your eyes.

