Venom 3: Filming set to begin soon, igniting anticipation for the next chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Sony's Spider-Man Universe stands poised for another electrifying advancement, readying the stage for the new chapter of its flagship spin-off series, Venom 3, featuring Tom Hardy. This exhilarating expansion signifies a riveting evolution in the saga that has enthralled superhero fans globally.

Sony Pictures continues to enrich the Spider-Man Universe by introducing intriguing characters like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. However, the studio has not lost sight of its captivating symbiote-infused protagonist, Venom.

Demonstrating a clear commitment to Hardy's iconic character, Sony is all set to extend the gripping narrative of the Venom storyline, affirming its place in the ever-expanding superhero cosmos.

Venom 3 gears up for filming in Spain, unveiling details on release date, location, and key creative team

Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock in the threequel, as the boundaries of the multiverse blur in Sony's thrilling Spider-Man Universe (Image via Sony Pictures)

According to recent reports, including one from Murcia Today, the third Venom movie is penciled in for an October 2024 release, and shooting is scheduled to kick off in the upcoming week.

The selected location is Los Mateos, a neighborhood in Cartagena, Spain. Tate Araez, the production chief, disclosed that Cartagena was picked because its streets bear striking similarities to some Mexican locales.

Spider-Man News @SpiderMan3news Tom Hardy is in Spain getting ready to film for venom 3 Monday



Filming for venom 3 was meant to start on Monday in London but it seems they are now filming venom 3 in Spain instead Tom Hardy is in Spain getting ready to film for venom 3 MondayFilming for venom 3 was meant to start on Monday in London but it seems they are now filming venom 3 in Spain instead https://t.co/lUlofudboK

The last glimpse of Eddie Brock and Venom in Spider-Man: No Way Home from 2021 was in a Mexican bar.

Although the duo was sent back to their universe, a segment of the Venom symbiote was left behind in Mexico and the MCU Universe.

Confirming some critical continuity, Tom Hardy is set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel. Also, much to the excitement of fans, Kelly Marcel, who penned and produced the first two installments of Venom, is slated to helm the directorial duties for Venom 3.

Venom 3 set to weave a captivating tapestry in Sony's expanding Spider-Man Universe

The third film of Venom is ready to unleash chaos in the interconnected web of the expanding Spider-Man Universe (Image via Sony Pictures)

The last time fans saw Eddie Brock or Venom was during the post-credit scenes of No Way Home. However, the Venom Universe has been alive and kicking since.

The Venom Universe was given the nod in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when The Spot appeared in Mrs. Chen's San Francisco store to snatch some candy.

With this established multiverse link, anticipatory speculation intensifies about how this form of storytelling will progress. This is particularly intriguing because of Sony's loaded Spider-Man movie lineup.

Kraven the Hunter is planned for an October 6 release, with Madame Web premiering on February 16, 2024, followed by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024, and now Venom 3 slated for the following October/November.

The Hollywood Handle @hollywoodhandle Sony has just reserved dates for untitled Sony/Marvel movies: Nov. 8, 2024 and June 27, 2025.



Likely for ‘VENOM 3’ and ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’.



(Via: DEADLINE) Sony has just reserved dates for untitled Sony/Marvel movies: Nov. 8, 2024 and June 27, 2025. Likely for ‘VENOM 3’ and ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’.(Via: DEADLINE) https://t.co/AhctttxF36

In the midst of these updates, the unpredictability lies in the film El Muerto, which has recently been taken off Sony's release schedule. From the 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, much has changed and developed within Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

The universe is anticipated to continually evolve and enlarge as it heads toward Venom 3.

As Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues to grow and adapt, it will be captivating to see how the threequel of Venom weaves itself into this evolving tapestry and if the upcoming filming of the threequel will provide any tantalizing glimpses of Sony's plans.

Fans can eagerly anticipate Venom 3 to swing into theaters come October/November 2024.

Poll : 0 votes