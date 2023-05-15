Vision Quest Disney+ release window revealed

Vision Quest, an upcoming Disney+ series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has finally received a release window. According to a listing from the directory of the official Writer's Guild of America (WGA), the show starring Paul Bettany will release sometime between 2024 and 2025. The listing described the show as a "drama".

The upcoming series will be helmed by showrunner Jac Schaeffer and will serve as a spin-off of her previous series WandaVision. The writer's room for the series also includes Megan McDonnell and Peter Cameron, who previously helped write the script for WandaVision, and Eileen Shim, who served as a writer on HBO's House of the Dragon.

McDonnell, Cameron, and Shim will all work under the purview of Schaeffer.

Agents of Fandom @AgentsFandom Jac Schaeffer's page on the Writers Guild of America directory lists 'VISION QUEST' with a 2024-2025 release window.



The upcoming Disney+ series is listed as a drama. Jac Schaeffer's page on the Writers Guild of America directory lists 'VISION QUEST' with a 2024-2025 release window.The upcoming Disney+ series is listed as a drama. https://t.co/42kAqn0rKy

The series will revolve around Paul Bettany's White Vision, who was introduced at the end of that show as a creation of S.W.O.R.D and a clone of the original Vision, who was killed by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Vision Quest will see White Vision, who, after receiving the memories of the original Vision via the Vision from Wanda Maximoff's false reality in Westview, escapes into the world to figure out his own identity.

The storyline of Vision Quest will likely be a direct adaptation of the comic book Vision: Little Worse Than A Man

As for the official story of Vision Quest, it is currently unknown as Marvel Studios has not released a synopsis for the series, due to the show only being in development. However, thanks to the Marvel Updates Twitter page, which is known for having reliable scoops, fans know what to expect from the upcoming series.

According to the Marvel Updates Twitter page, the storyline of Vision Quest will be a direct adaptation of the comic book Vision: Little Worse Than A Man by Tom King and will see White Vision create a family of his own using S.W.O.R.D technology.

That family will consist of White Vision himself, his wife Virginia, his daughter Vivian and his son Vin. The upcoming series will also borrow elements from a story arc from the West Coast Avengers comic known as "Vision Quest".

Marvel Updates @marvel_updat3s

#MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus Victor Mancha, the son of Ultron, will be the villain of #VisionQuest . Victor Mancha will help out Vision with clearing out his thoughts and emotions. Victor Mancha, the son of Ultron, will be the villain of #VisionQuest. Victor Mancha will help out Vision with clearing out his thoughts and emotions. #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus https://t.co/vbvMEdcjYn

As per another tweet from Marvel Updates, the four family members then join forces to take on a villain named Victor Mancha, who is the cyborg son of Vision's creator Ultron and his human spouse, Marianella Mancha.

Victor was created by Ultron in a similar manner to Vision, using programming and nanites, but also with human DNA, that is Marianella's DNA. The Marvel Updates Twitter page also states that Victor will aid White Vision in clearing out his memories.

Ultron will play a role in Vision Quest after he is revived in Armor Wars by the Department of Damage Control, an organization that made appearances in some recent MCU projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel. Ultron's revival in Armor Wars was also confirmed by Marvel Updates.

The upcoming series is also rumored to set up the long-anticipated Young Avengers project. Marvel has already laid the groundwork for the Young Avengers by introducing its core members America Chavez, Kate Bishop, Billy, and Tommy Maximoff, and Kid Loki in recent MCU projects.

As for when Vision Quest will begin filming, Industry insider Charles Murphy had revealed that the upcoming series would start shooting in 2024. However, due to the ongoing writer's strike from The Writer's Guild of America, it remains to be seen whether or not the show's shooting schedule will be affected.

Poll : 0 votes