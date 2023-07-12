WandaVision season 2: 'Coven of Chaos' star spills crucial details about its connection to the prequel series

Being the first project of Phase 4, WandaVision truly began the post-Endgame era. It arrived on Disney+ as a miniseries, but fans are asking for a second season as they loved what Matt Shakman and Jac Schaeffer did with the first installment. However, Marvel isn’t coming up with a second season, as the story of all characters involved in WandaVision is continuing through different projects.

After letting the citizens of Westview free, Wanda went on to become the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Monica Rambeau will continue her story in The Marvels. White Vision is set to return in the upcoming Vision Quest series and even Wonder Man is supposed to have a connection to WandaVision.

But in hindsight, if any upcoming project was supposed to be the second season of WandaVision, then it is none other than Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Debra Jo Rupp confirms Coven of Chaos’ connections with WandaVision

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will bring Agnes, aka Agatha Harkness back. But it will also feature a lot of characters that appeared in WandaVision. Debra Jo Rupp, who played Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart in WandaVision is returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Recently, she confirmed that Coven of Chaos is, in fact, the long-awaited second season of the Wanda sitcom.

While speaking to Berkshire Magazine, she revealed:

“It’s the second season of ‘WandaVision’ for Marvel. It’s very much like ‘American Horror Story,’ where each season is a whole new kind of a thing. I was shocked when they called me, because I really thought that would be it, and I was fine with that. But when they called, I got so excited because it’s a character I never get to play. She’s gonna be great fun.”

Rupp isn't the only one, as along with her, we’ll see the return of Emma Caulfield as Sarah Proctor/Dottie, and Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner, which further confirms what Rupp said. So, just how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picked up right where Wanda’s story ended, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will bring back a lot of Westview elements and start from where Agatha’s story was left off.

What is Coven of Chaos all about?

As the title suggests, Agatha Harkness will be the key protagonist in this series. Rumors suggest that after Wanda’s supposed demise in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha will be freed from the mind prison that Wanda locked her in. Moving on, she’d try to find her place in a world without the Darkhold.

She started off as an antagonist, but by becoming free from the Darkhold’s influence, we’ll see her turn into an antihero. Since she has existed in the MCU for hundreds of years, we expect to take a deeper dive into her backstory. But her goal in the series would be to take on the Coven of Witches that could wreak havoc in the absence of the Darkhold and the Scarlet Witch.

Other characters to appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Joe Locke is confirmed to star as an older version of Wanda’s son, Billy, aka Wiccan. Rumors suggest that Agatha will actually help him learn how to use his powers. Patti LuPone confirmed that she is playing the witch called Lilia Calderu, who is a part of the Coven that Agatha once belonged to.

But the main villain of the series is Aubrey Plaza’s witch character, who is also a part of the Coven of Chaos. Since Sacha Baron Cohen has been officially cast as Mephisto in the MCU, he is also said to appear as Agatha’s master in one or more episodes. Selena Gomez is playing an undisclosed role as well.

Lastly, even Wanda is expected to make her return in the final episodes.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

