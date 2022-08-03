"We are not anti-woke": Rippaverse comics are a hit among non-woke readers and with good reason

The founder of Rippaverse comics, Eric "Rippa" July, has made history by generating 3.3 million dollars in pre-sales for the first issue of the upcoming comic book series Isom. Interestingly, the independent comic book creator chose to stray away from the woke culture.

In fact, despite the backlash by activists and the wrath of cancel culture, July decided to stand his ground as the Rippaverse comic booked over 38,000 pre-orders in just 50 days.

Writer of Isom #1, Eric July, and the artist Gabe Abdul Eltaeb discussed their views on Fox and Friends. They expressed that they are not anti-woke but choose to be non-woke and keep their stories and art away from politics.

While some are criticizing the studio for developing comic books for hate groups, July and Eltaeb have expressed that Rippaverse is here to give readers what they want: classic superhero action.

The philosophy of Rippaverse comics is to tell stories, not cater to woke culture

Eric July @EricDJuly #comicbooks #independentcreators #RippaVerse The decentralized entertainment space is not a fixed pie of success. Independent creators can control how far they will go - BE GREAT! #decentralizedmedia The decentralized entertainment space is not a fixed pie of success. Independent creators can control how far they will go - BE GREAT! #decentralizedmedia #comicbooks #independentcreators #RippaVerse https://t.co/Z29Bx6sV5a

Eric July has consistently expressed his distaste for the recent state of comic books in his podcasts. He has pointed out facts about how major comic book studios have refrained from mythic tales and forced social narratives into their stories.

The comic book enthusiast took up the responsibility of offering unadulterated stories when he founded Rippaverse comics.

His team includes like-minded individuals like Gabe Abdul Eltaeb, a former DC employee who walked away from the studio to express his opinions through the Rippaverse comics. Eltaeb, who idolized the Man of Steel, always wanted to work with DC comics. However, the studio changed the motto of Superman to "Truth, Justice and Better Tomorrow," allegedly, in an attempt to make him 'woke,' which prompted Eltaeb to quit DC comics and work with Eric July on ISOM.

The classic Superman motto, "Truth, Justice and the American Way," found its place in the artist’s bibliography, as the artist published a comic book of the same name with famous DC Comics writer David Williams.

July's comic studio is receiving a lot of resistance on social media. Reddit has turned into a battleground with one group terming the studio anti-woke and anti-SJW, while supporters of the studio are being banned from commenting and posting anything related to ISOM on the subreddit.

Despite suppressing the voice of the supporters, Rippaverse has emerged as the clear winner as the numbers speak for themselves.

ISOM #1 and where can you buy it?

Elijah Kennedy @Elijah_K1776 @TheRippaverse Just ordered my signed copy of Isom #1 cover C! So happy I am finally able to support this awesome comic book endeavor. @EricDJuly Just ordered my signed copy of Isom #1 cover C! So happy I am finally able to support this awesome comic book endeavor. @EricDJuly @TheRippaverse https://t.co/FXeL3vZahF

ISOM is the story of Avery Silman, who was once a superhero but now lives the life of a regular rancher in Florepark, Texas. Avery’s life takes a turn when he decides to investigate the disappearance of his sister’s friend. He is about to pay a visit to Darren Fontaino, an old friend, who is now the kingpin of the city.

ISOM is a thrilling tale where the protagonist Avery meets similar super-powered beings called the Excepts. He gets caught up in the conflict between Yaira and The Alphacore and also deals with old nemesis Santwan. Avery eventually goes on to meet Darren in Isom #1: Ill-Advised Pt. 1, a 96-page rollercoaster ride.

The comic book is available for pre-order on Rippaverse's official website. ISOM #1 is available in three alternate covers for 35 dollars and 10 dollars shipping. The comic book will ship in August 2022, and international readers can pre-order too.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far