We Were the Lucky Ones episode 3 recap: How did the Kurc family survive WW2? Explained 

We Were the Lucky Ones episode 3 showcases the Kurc family's experience of a bitter struggle in the period of World War II amid its relentless pressures. Having premiered on March 28, 2024, this series touchingly shows what the brave are capable of in an era dubbed as the dark period.

Directed by Thomas Kail, the show is based on Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name, inspired by her family’s story during their time in the Holocaust. The Kurc family members become torn apart and are plunged into the dangers of war as they try to survive it.

After being evacuated from Radom and relocated to different parts of the world, from Siberia to France, West Africa to Brazil, every member is witnessing inexpressible horrors. Mila and her newborn suffer the factory's inhumane conditions, Genek and Herta end up in a Soviet labor camp, and the family struggles to survive the events of the war.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for We Were the Lucky Ones episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

We Were the Lucky Ones episode 3: Kurc family struggles to survive

Genek and Herta's ordeal in Siberia

Genek and Herta's travel to Siberia uncovers the dreadful conditions of prisoners in WWII labor camps. For them, the agonizing quest over the bumpy territory started with being crammed into a malfunctioning train.

After the unpleasant journey, they arrive in the infamous Soviet labor camp, known as Gulag. In the camp, people are forced to work in exchange for their basic needs. No escape is possible, and if anyone is caught attempting, they stand to face severe consequences.

Placed into the unhealthy conditions of the Soviet labor camp with strict regulations, they are forced to deal with hardships including food shortage, extreme punishment, as well as the birth of a child in a tough situation. Despite chances being slim, Genek and Herta try their best to make it out of these conditions alive.

Addy's journey to Brazil

We Were the Lucky Ones episode 3 presents Addy with a daunting quest to Brazil. This depicts the risks and uncertainties of going through war. Having successfully boarded a ship bound for Brazil, Addy uses his talent for playing the piano by entertaining the passengers in the salons of the first class.

He eventually attracts the attention of Eliska, a refugee from Prague. Addy and Eliska soon get acquainted and spend time together together, which eventually leads to the development of romantic feelings between them. Their journey takes a sharp twist when the ship makes an unplanned stop.

It is in Dakar, Senegal, which is a French colony and is filled with anti-Jewish views. To add to the impediments, Addy and Eliska's relationship will probably have to go through worse trials when they are on the move and do not know yet their destination.

Halina's risky actions for family

In We Were the Lucky Ones episode 3, the dangerous acts undertaken by Halina to find her family symbolize the unconventional nature of dealing with wartime crises. Halina (played by Joey King) goes on a very dangerous path to find her loved ones. She makes use of false IDs in an attempt to track her brother.

She continues to fight and not give up despite all the difficulties that she encounters in We Were the Lucky Ones episode 3. With her acts, she exemplifies how uncertain and extreme actions were necessary to protect and unite families during World War II.

Halina's story is a great illustration of how the war impacted personal affairs and how people went to extreme lengths to seek their loved ones. It portrays how patience and steadfastness were required to survive the Holocaust.

Watch We Were the Lucky Ones episode 3 on Hulu. The series has a total of eight episodes, making a weekly broadcast on Thursdays until May 2, 2024.