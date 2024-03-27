We Were the Lucky Ones: Release date and time in all regions and more explored

We Were the Lucky Ones is days away from its premiere and the Hulu series is already generating quite buzz. The historical drama is adapted from author Georgia Hunter's best-selling novel. Set in Poland, the series follows a Jewish family torn apart during World War II.

Ahead of its release, here's a look at everything to know about the series.

When will We Were the Lucky Ones release?

Fans of We Were the Lucky Ones can expect the first three episodes of TV adaption to release on Thursday, March 28, 2024 on Hulu. Then each following Thursday will see the release of one new episode. In total, the episode count is eight with the finale scheduled for May 2.

The timings for Episode 1 are as follows.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 12:01 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 9:01 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 11: 01 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 10:01 pm Alaska Standard Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 8:01 pm Hawaii Standard Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 6:01 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 4:01 am India Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 9:31 am Central European Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 5:01 pm Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 1:31 pm

Where to watch the series?

As previously mentioned, We Were the Lucky Ones will be airing on Hulu starting on Thursday, March 28. Those who don't already have the streaming platform will need to subscribe in order to watch the series.

Hulu offers affordable packages to fit their viewers needs. A monthly bundle with a few ads is priced at $7.99 a month. If viewers want to skip ads and get right to the program, $17.99 a month will get them Hulu No Ads.

Is the series based on a book?

We Were the Lucky Ones is based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 bestselling novel of the same name. Hunter's book was inspired by her family's real-life history of surviving the Holocaust. The author first learned about her grandfather Addy's life during World War II while working on a school assignment.

Hunter's research continued throughout the years, and motivated her to write her critically-acclaimed novel. Now, like many writers, she'll see her story come to life on the small screen with the upcoming Hulu series.

What is We Were the Lucky Ones about?

We Were the Lucky Ones follows the Kurcs, a wealthy Jewish family living in Poland. Sol and Nechuma are parents to five adult children, three sons and two daughters. Genec, Mila, Addy, Jakub, and Halina are paving their own paths with their careers and their spouses.

In 1939, World War II breaks out, and like many families the tight-knit Kurcs are ripped away from each other. With death and violence all around, family members muster strength to survive and reunite with their loved ones.

Who makes up the cast?

Viewers may recognize a few familiar faces in the cast. Joey King, best known for her roles in The Kissing Booth franchise and The Act stars as Halina, the Kurcs' youngest daughter. Logan Lerman from Percy Jackson co-stars as Halina's brother Addy.

Here's a complete list of the cast for the series.

Halina Kurc - Joey King

Addy Kurc - Logan Lerman

Jakub Kurc - Amit Rahav

Genec Kurc - Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Mila Kurc - Hadas Yaron

Sol Kurc - Lior Ashkenazi

Nechuma Kurc - Robin Weigert

Herta, Genec's wife - Moran Rosenblatt

Selim, Mila's husband - Michael Aloni

Adam, Halina's love interest - Sam Woolf

We Were the Lucky Ones is a poignant series that will have viewers shedding a definite few tears. Be sure to catch the premiere on Hulu on Thursday, March 28.