Webtoon reveals the sneak peek of ‘Batman: Wayne Family Adventures’ season 2

Season 2 of Webtoon’s highly anticipated comic series is inching closer. Years of comic books, movies, and series have showcased the Dark Knight as a grim, no-nonsense, and brooding crime-fighting vigilante. The immense psychological trauma inflicted on Bruce Wayne as a kid set the dark tone of the comics. Other aspects of the capped crusader, a complex character with over eight decades of history, were overlooked by the media and pop culture.

In 2021, one of the biggest digital comic platforms, Webtoon collaborated with DC comics to explore the light side of Batman. Titled, Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, the comic series showcased the Bat family in a never seen before avatar. The family that fought villains and solved crimes can be seen enjoying Thanksgiving and playing video games together.

Webtoons and DC recently announced the second season of the highly acclaimed series and have revealed the preview art of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. Fans hope the slice-of-life comic will be more hilarious and filled with even more emotional family moments.

Webtoon and DC’s award-winning Batman series have given way to various spin-offs

Tuesdays- Zatanna & The Ripper

Thursdays - Batman: Wayne Family Adventures

Fridays - Vixen: NYC



The rest of the week, you're on your own.



Batman: Wayne Family Adventures was nominated for the Best Webcomic category in the 2022 Eisner Awards. Written by CRC Payne and art by StarBite, season 1 of the webcomics featured various characters of the bat family like Alfred Pennyworth, Dick Grayson, Tim Drake, Jason Todd, Barbara Gordan, Damian Wayne, and even fun cameos from Selina Kyle and the Justice League.

The first season of the webcomic ended its 51-issue run on August 11, 2022. Vice-President of Content at Webtoon, David Lee has stated,

"The reader response to the first season of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures was beyond our expectations – it not only brought Bat-family fans to WEBTOON but also introduced new fans on WEBTOON to this legendary cast of characters in the Batman mythos,"

David Lee added:

"It has been a smash success and we can't wait for readers to experience the new adventures in store for the Wayne family this season."

The smash-hit webcomic gave rise to DC stories like the Vixen: NYC by Jasmine Walls and Manou Azumi, Redhood: Outlaws by Patrick R. Young and Nico Bascuñán, and the recently launched Zatanna and the Ripper by Sarah Dealy and lead artist Syro.

The artist of the webcomic Starbite says:

“Batman fans have always drawn slice-of-life fan content, so I also think it filled a much-wanted void. That’s why we all love it, and why I’m so excited to be a part of it.”

In an interview with Polygon, CRC Payne stated that while the first season focused on the heart-warming moments of the Bat-family, season two will dive deeper into the lives of the family members and explore what makes them heroes.

The preview of season 2 showcases the Wayne family in hilarious yet heart-warming situations. A page shows the Wayne kids dividing themselves into two teams to have snowball fights only to be ambushed by their butler Alfred. We are sure that Alfred is the only one who stands victorious.

Tim Drake’s Red Robin can be seen standing over the unconscious bodies of Scarecrow’s henchmen while Batman is fighting his own battle.

The webcomic platform is also planning a crossover episode of Vixen: NYC with Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. A few pages showcase Signal and Damian Wayne interacting with Vixen.

The first issue of season two of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures will be released on the Webtoon website and app on September 28, 2022.

