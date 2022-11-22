What can we expect from Namor after his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

With Namor officially making his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we now finally have our second mutant in the film universe. Portrayed by Tenoch Huerta, while the MCU's take on Namor the Submariner was very distant from his comic book roots, it retained that same feel of the character.

Introducing the secret underwater nation of Talokan and more, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was instrumental in setting up Namor's story. Additionally, with characters like Attuma, Namora, and others being set up in the film as well, it looks like we might have a clear idea of where Namor's story will head from here.

So, let's take a look at what we can expect from the Submariner's next appearance in the MCU.

How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets up Namor's story in the MCU

chris @chrisdadeviant I'm so glad that #Namor wasn't a one off villain as usual in the MCU because Tenoch Huerta killed it #WakandaForever I'm so glad that #Namor wasn't a one off villain as usual in the MCU because Tenoch Huerta killed it #WakandaForever https://t.co/wcZJivpVCN

The conclusion of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw Shuri sparing Namor's life and promising him that Wakanda would protect Talokan, thereby putting a treaty in place.

While that friendship is there for now, anyone who is aware of the comic book history between the two nations would know that Wakanda and Atlantis (Talokan in the MCU) have always been at odds with each other, even if there is a peace treaty. Going forward, we can definitely expect to see animosity between the two nations.

However, the treaty may cause some issues within Talokan as well. In the final scene of the film, we do see Namora - who happens to be Namor's cousin - expressing her disappointment with the peace treaty. This could lead to the eventual powerplay that ravages Atlantis in the comics.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced Namor's nemesis Attuma. The MCU's take on him is also quite different from his comic origins.

In the comics, Attuma hails from the Homo Memamus tribe which was exiled from Atlantis, and prophecies spoke of him ruling the underwater nation in the future. In the film, Attuma seems to be a huge part of Namor's army, and the Homo Memamus tribe is never mentioned.

Owen @OwennZo #Attuma The rivalry between these two was so intense. Such a perfect matchup #Okoye The rivalry between these two was so intense. Such a perfect matchup #Okoye #Attuma https://t.co/CdkKF6j8uf

Perhaps Marvel Studios can go for a different interpretation and showcase how Attuma disapproves of Wakanda and Talokan's treaty, which puts him at odds with Namor. Alternatively, they can also create a separate project centered around Talokan and introduce the Homo Memamus tribe there. Whatever it is, Attuma's rivalry with him definitely might be on the cards.

Then there is also the upcoming introduction of Fantastic Four in the MCU.

Namor and the Fantastic Four have had quite the complicated relationship in the comics. Be it him taking a liking to Sue Storm, or his rivalry with Reed Richards, his encounters with the Fantastic Four have made for some insane moments in the comics, key among them being him kidnapping Sue and taking her to Atlantis.

ً @ctrlled the sue storm and namor saga continues the sue storm and namor saga continues https://t.co/hgeiHXeW49

Touching upon their complicated relationship is something we can definitely expect because the Fantastic Four and Namor have crossed paths many times.

Whatever it may be, we hope we get to see Namor soon as Tenoch Huerta's portrayal of him in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever surely won the hearts of many.

Poll : 0 votes