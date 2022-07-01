What is 'Eight Billion Genies' about? Amazon Studios is set to adapt Charles Soule & Ryan Browne's comic

The newly released comic book series Eight Billion Genies is all set for a TV series adaptation on Amazon. Upon acquiring the rights to the comics, Amazon is set to produce a TV series that will involve the comic book creators, Charles Soule and Ryan Browne, as well.

The story was initially broken by The Hollywood Reporter. Eight Billion Genies currently doesn't have a writer or showrunner attached, but the creators are all set to bring their unique vision to it. With the comic being a relatively new property, not many know about it to begin with. The announcement of the series might help it gain popularity.

Here is everything you need to know about the comic

Exploring the premise of Eight Billion Genies amidst Amazon adaptation announcement

After previously teaming up for the best-selling Image Comics series Curse Words, the duo of Charles Soule and Ryan Browne created Eight Billion Genies together.

Soule is quite accomplished as a writer in the comic book industry. He is best known for working at Marvel Comics and breathing life into new stories set in the universe of Star Wars. While at Marvel, he worked on Star Wars: Darth Vader and Daredevil. He was also responsible for bringing the first High Republic novel to a galaxy far, far, away with Star Wars: Light of the Jedi.

Eight Billion Genies sees everyone in the world get a genie so that one of their deepest desires can be fulfilled. Published by Image Comics, the comic sees all the genies mysteriously appear out of nowhere and grant someone a wish at the same exact moment.

Each issue of Eight Billion Genies focuses on a specific period of time. The first issue concerns the first eight seconds, the second concerns the first eight hours, and so on. The eighth issue concerns the first eight centuries.

You can check out the official synopsis of the comic below, as specified by Image Comics:

"If you had one wish…what would you wish for? Now, what if everyone else had one wish too? That’s EIGHT BILLION GENIES, the new eight-issue series from CHARLES SOULE & RYAN BROWNE (CURSE WORDS). At exactly the same moment, everyone on earth gets a genie and one wish. All hell breaks loose, in a very entertaining way…and that’s just the beginning. Buckle in for the wildest ride of the year!"

An eight-issue miniseries, Eight Billion Genies was released in stores back in May 2022. The comic has had two issues published so far, and most of the reviews so far have been overwhelmingly positive.

Talking about the comic book with Screenrant, writer Charles Soule said:

"Back in 2017, Ryan Browne and I launched our epic mega-series Curse Words through Image Comics. We didn't think we'd ever do anything wilder or bigger or with as many possibilities for the story to go absolutely anywhere. Now, almost exactly five years later... we've gone and done it! Eight Billion Genies is both of us working at the top of our games, using everything we've learned about making comics to execute the craziest premise we could think of."

All of this surely does sound great. With the announcement of the series, fans will be eager to see how this unique story is interpreted and adapted for a live-action setting. Till then, you can check out the first two issues of the comic that are available right now.

