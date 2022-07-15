What is Enigma Force? Exploring how Gorr's daughter Love received powers in Thor: Love and Thunder and Captain Universe Easter egg

Thor: Love and Thunder ended on quite the note that hammered home the "love" and "thunder" from the title. Featuring Chris Hemsworth's daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, as Gorr's daughter in the movie, the little child has made quite the impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it looks like her character is going to be here to stay for the foreseeable future.

However, there was a particular addition to the role of India Rose Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. The father and daughter are reportedly a dynamic duo as they both charged into battle at the movie's end.

So, how did Gorr's daughter receive her powers? Well, this explanation might help you.

Exploring Enigma Force and how it might have been used in Thor: Love and Thunder

When Gorr reached Eternity in Thor: Love and Thunder, he sacrificed himself and asked for his daughter to be brought back after seeing the love that Jane and Thor shared. As he is dying, Gorr makes Thor promise that he will take care of his daughter and look after her no matter what.

Thor adopts his daughter and looks after her when Gorr dies. At the film's end, we can see the daughter has developed powers by blasting through Thor's pan with her eyes.

The duo then runs onto the battlefield to fight aliens as the daughter wields the Stormbreaker, and Thor the Mjolnir, while it's revealed that they are called Love and Thunder.

Love being born out of Eternity means she is bound to be one of the strongest beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her small display just being a showcase. But her receiving these powers remains inexplicable.

It can be explained as the Enigma Force might be what's responsible for the source of Love's powers. It is a god of light that waged war against the symbiote god Knull.

The God of Light would then realize that bonding to multiple subjects spread its power too thin, so it chose a specific being. That being came to be known as Captain Universe, one of the most powerful individuals in the Marvel Universe.

Captain Universe in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Enigma Force is only bound to that person when they are alive in a particular universe, so when they leave that universe, the power goes too. With Love being born out of Eternity in Thor: Love and Thunder, it's not too far to prophesize that she might be one with the Enigma Force, and Eternity in the comics is connected with it.

So, the next time we see Love, you can bet she will be the most powerful individual in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This also sets her up as Captain Universe in this world.

If so, it probably makes her a Nexus being, which will surely have the TVA poking around.

But when that next time happens remains to be seen. Until then, check out Thor: Love and Thunder, which is playing in cinemas right now.

