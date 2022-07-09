Who is Marvel Comics' Eternity? Origin, abilities, and connection with Infinity explored amid Thor: Love and Thunder debut

Eternity is a higher cosmic being who was created when the multiverse came into existence, along with Infinity, Death, and Oblivion. This being is the male embodiment of all life and its collective and conscious existence.

Every universe that exists in the multiverse has its own variant of Eternity. Every variant is equally important to protect harmony in the multiverse, as every life in any universe represents a part of him. Meanwhile, every part of him gives him the ability to protect the balance in multiple universes.

As he is the sum of all life and consciousness in the universe, and all the living forces are a part of him, his downfall can cause the extinction of all that is living in the universe.

Although the precise ancestry and the essence of Eternity are not known and likely not ever knowable, there is a comic storyline that illustrates how the being came into existence.

All about the all-powerful cosmic being, Eternity

1) Origin

Eternity is the living embodiment of all that is in the Marvel Universe.

The being's origin is tied to the Celestials, who are known to be awfully powerful cosmic beings in the Marvel Universe.

In the very beginning of time and space, as we know it, there was only one sentient universe, the First Firmament. For many years, the First Firmament was alone, but as time passed, it got lonely and decided to create a life form in the name of Celestial Servants.

Some of First Firmament's creations sincerely worshiped it for giving them life and bringing them into existence. This led it to name them Aspirants, and those who didn't bother with their creator's existence at all were then called Multicolored Rebels.





It's stated in the comics that the Celestials are energy beings that manifest within their giant suits of armor. So it stands to reason that they aren't all the same size, & can probably alter their size.

When the Multicolored Rebels started to create their own people, the universe declared a war on them and sent the Aspirants to finish them off. However, it turned out that the Rebels were stronger than the Aspirants, as they annihilated them the first chance they got.

They also destroyed the First Firmament in the aftermath, and the multiverse was then formed with its broken pieces. This also birthed Eternity, along with his other siblings.

2) Powers and Abilities





-The darkest knight (DC)

-The first firmament (marvel)

-Chaos king (marvel)

-Eternity (marvel) A pesar de no haber leído un comic en mi vida, hay diseños que me llaman muchísimo la atención-The darkest knight (DC)-The first firmament (marvel)-Chaos king (marvel)-Eternity (marvel) https://t.co/6u2p000mIZ

Although every universe has its own version of Eternity to protect its life forms, every single variant is exceptionally and equally powerful. The being has no physical form but often uses male avatars to communicate with the world. It is omnipotent and omnipresent and can exploit space, matter, and energy to cultivate anything he aspires.

His powers are endless, but the being also has minute weaknesses that have made him stumble on various occasions. In the comics, it is said that he can be destroyed by the person who wields the Infinity Gauntlet. Additionally, although Thanos has failed to accomplish total destruction, he has tried and tested that theory.

The being can also be destroyed by cosmic entities that are more powerful than him. These include The Living Tribunal, who is above the siblings and is responsible for total harmony in the multiverse. However, that is not all likely, as the stability in the universe vastly depends on Eternity's survival, along with his other siblings.

3) Connection with Infinity



•

•

I know Eternity had made a small appearance in GOTG2 but I wish to see him and Infinity together in an upcoming movie.

#Eternity #Infinity #Marvel #Siblings ❝ Eternity, the embodiment of the universe. Infinity, the embodiment of time.❞I know Eternity had made a small appearance in GOTG2 but I wish to see him and Infinity together in an upcoming movie. ❝ Eternity, the embodiment of the universe. Infinity, the embodiment of time.❞••I know Eternity had made a small appearance in GOTG2 but I wish to see him and Infinity together in an upcoming movie.#Eternity #Infinity #Marvel #Siblings https://t.co/j8PeW82hhI

Eternity is the manifestation and embodiment of time, while his sister, Infinity, is the embodiment of space. Together, their existence is vital for the stability of the multiverse. The two are considered to be different sides of the same coin and often work together to fulfill their purpose. Both are one and the same in their authority in the multiverse and their potency in their powers.

MCU has given us a lot of good movies that we can watch on loop. However, it has yet to properly introduce superior cosmic beings like The Living Tribunal and the One-Above-All, who are responsible for the creation of the MCU multiverse.

Eternity already being teased by Marvel Studios in GoTG Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

However, there has been a build-up in multiple MCU movies that points to a possible flick that portrays them in a bigger role. An example of this could be the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. where Star-Lord claims to have seen Eternity. Avengers: Endgame is another example where the siblings were represented in the wall of a sacred temple vault in Morag.

Additionally, apart from the recent introduction of Eternity in Thor: Love and Thunder, there isn't much that we can trace about these beings in the MCU. However, there are high chances of the beings getting a proper curtain-raiser in the next Doctor Strange movie.

