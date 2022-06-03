What did Iman Vellani say about Ms. Marvel's costume and the journey of Kamala Khan?

Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel is less than a week away from landing on Disney Plus. To get familiar with the creative team members and newcomer Iman Vellani, you can watch A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel on the streaming platform. You can also get to see a lot of behind-the-scenes happenings, including the production teams, comic origins, and a host of other facts to get familiar with Ms. Marvel's team.

Here, we've discussed what Iman Vellani thinks about the costume as well as the character of Kamala Khan.

Exploring Iman Vellani's reaction to the characterization of Kamala Khan

This new story of Ms. Marvel introduces us to a Muslim American superhero for the first time. The 16-year-old teenager lives in Jersey and is in high school, where she has to face the usual perils of being a teenager - be it a bully or a boy problem. She has a strong liking for the Avengers, especially Carol Denver's Captain Marvel. Kamala also desires to possess superpowers, which get fulfilled too.

Speaking of Kamala, Iman said that she feels that the character is a lot like her. She also clarifies that not only from an ethnic point of view, Kamala's fondness for the Marvel Universe also makes them similar.

Iman also stated that when she first came across Ms. Marvel's comic book, the first thought that came to her mind was:

"I'm like, 'OK, who's this brown girl now? It just blew my mind that a superhero comic was showcasing Eid [the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan]."

Iman plays a superhero who has shapeshifting abilities, so what needed immediate attention is the superhero costume. The actress appreciated the work of her dress designer. Speaking about the same, she revealed in an interview with Total Film:

"There's a lot of new problems that arise with it being the first dress in the MCU, and so we wanted to make sure I can run properly, and I can squat without the dress rising up. But our costume designer was very cognizant of making me as comfortable as possible, considering I couldn't go to the bathroom, and just allowed me to move. The pant part is very comfortable. The top part, not so much. But it looks cool so that I can forgive it."

This wasn't the first time she talked about the show; in a previous interview, Vellani said:

"The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important], I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

The creators also favored her, saying it was all destined to be. In addition to Kamala Khan, the show stars Rish Shah, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, and Zenobia Shroff.

The premiere episode of Ms. Marvel comes out on Disney Plus on June 8; following which, further episodes will get a weekly release until its finale episode drops on July 13.

