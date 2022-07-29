What is known about the comic book on Stevie Nicks? Fleetwood Mac star gets comic treatment from TidalWave

The reigning queen of Rock and Roll Stevie Nicks will share her life story with her fans through the comic book medium. While the world deviates towards audio and visual mediums, comic books have remained steadfast in the declining reading market. Comic books have found their way into serious literature as the colorful panels enlighten the readers about important historical moments and characters. The recently released Mahko – The Ukrainian Freedom Fighter and The Black Panther Party by David F. Walker are a few graphic novels that have beautifully portrayed world history through comic book panels.

TidalWave Productions, a US-based comic company, is doing a phenomenal task of enlightening readers about the influential figures of the modern world. Their smash hit series Female Force has previously showcased stories of inspiring women in the country, like the former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama, US Vice President Kamala Harris, television legend Betty White and the Goddess of Pop, Cher.

In the latest issue of the Female Force, the singer of the popular British – American rock band Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks will immortalize her inspiring musical journey in the pages of the comic book published by TidalWave productions.

Female Force: Stevie Nicks will feature the singer’s biography and her music’s impact on people

"Stevie Nicks' passion and unrelenting drive to succeed as an artist are explored in this new comic book. After reading it, we think you'll agree that Nicks is a "Female Force."

The 22-page biographical comic book is authored by Michael Frizell, who is adept at creating biographical graphic novels. He has previously authored Fame: Diego Maradona: The Hand of God, Fame: Miley Cyrus, Tribute: Bettie Page, and many more. Ramon Salas, who has previously worked on Female Force: Tina Turner and Female Force: Dolly Parton, will be the artist for the upcoming issue.

The comic is out for sale on Amazon and on the official website of TidalWave Productions. Michael Frizell stated in an interview that:

“There’s a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes, but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh.

Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Macs in 1975, and her second album, titled the Rumours, became the bestselling album worldwide and was certified with 20x platinum records. Stevie soon began her solo career and was met with immense success. Her album Bella Donna was a chartbuster on Billboard 200.

Popular American music magazine Rolling Stones has dubbed Stevie Nicks the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. The magazine listed her in the 100 Greatest Singers of all time and the 100 Greatest Songwriters of all time. Stevie has been in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame not once but twice and went on to become the first woman to achieve this. Her catalog of achievements also includes eight Grammy nominations and two Grammy Awards. Her album Rumours with Fleetwood Mac won a Grammy for Best Album of the year in 1978.

Besides her phenomenal musical career, Stevie has diligently worked for charities and other philanthropic missions. She opened a charitable foundation titled Stevie Nicks' Band of Soldiers, which works for the welfare of war-wounded military personnel.

In 2004, she distributed iPods filled with her songs to wounded soldiers to raise their spirits. In an interview with the Arizona Republic, she stated:

“I call it a soldiers' iPod. It has all the crazy stuff that I listen to, and my collections I've been making since the 1970s for going on the road, when I'm sick ... or the couple of times in my life that I have really been down, music is what always dances me out of bed.”

Stevie Nicks is currently on her music tour across the country, and the singer recently updated her fans about 2022 Fall tour, which will take place in September and October.

