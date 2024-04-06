What is Marvel's Future Foundation? Explained

Marvel’s Future Foundation, introduced in 2010's Fantastic Four #579, is a fictitious organization within the Marvel Comics universe. Created by writer Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Steve Epting, it serves as a non-profit group founded by Mister Fantastic, drawing inspiration from the Fantastic Four.

This organization has many individuals ranging from Bentley 23 to Dragon Man and even the evolved Moloids, the list is endless, with Alex Power at the peak of it all. The Future Foundation (FF) has been featured in various series, including Fantastic Four.

The Future Foundation's mission is to build a better world for all of humanity through rescue missions. Additionally, it has made a mark in other media, including movies and video games. It usually includes costumes for the characters that fans can unlock.

What is the purpose and role of the Future Foundation?

In the MCU, the Future Foundation operates as a research entity housed within the Baxter Building, resembling its comic book counterpart. It is a hub for scientific and technological advancement, attracting those who seek to emancipate their minds.

FF functions as a center for advanced investigation, technological development, and exploration of unknown territories. The collective intelligence of the organization's members is useful in tackling global issues, including pushing scientific knowledge and practices.

Furthermore, the FF may be depicted as a team involved in scientific research and taking on missions to address the most burning problems in the world and embrace the spirit of innovation, community, and progress.

What happened to the Future Foundation in Marvel?

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is not yet an exact representation of the FF. However, the MCU, through The Avengers, shows the idea of an experimental group focusing on scientific progress and breakthroughs to create a superior future and a better world for humans.

This fictional institution could gather people who believe in freedom of thought and plan and work toward a time when all of humanity will enjoy a bright future. This utilizes the skills and knowledge of its members to solve the problems of the world, advance science, and improve the world around them.

When it comes to the comics, the Future Foundation has undergone several leadership and mission alterations as time has gone on. At the beginning of 2015's Secret Wars, the Fantastic Four split up after the conclusion. Alex Power, the leader of the Future Foundation, then initiated a rescue mission to find the Molecule Man, a former trusted member of the team.

Previously, the FF was all about exploring unknown worlds. However, now the mission is not only associated with science but also with helping people in need. This demonstrates that the organization is changeable, solid, and reliable, which closely aligns with the core values of scientific advancement and humanity.

Who are the members of Marvel's Future Foundation?

The members of the Future Foundation include:

Bentley 23 (a clone of the Wizard)

Dragon Man

Tong, Turg, Mik, and Korr (evolved Moloids)

Alex Power (Zero-G)

Artie Maddicks

Leech

Nathaniel Richards

Uhari co-heirs Vii and Wuu

Spider-Man

Mister Fantastic

Invisible Woman

Thing

Doctor Doom

Valeria Richards

Franklin Richards (future)

Miss. Thing

She-Hulk

These people have been chosen by Mister Fantastic, the leader of the team, who wants to change the world and make it a better place for all people. Mr. Fantastic's FF is a charitable association to improve humanity's future through the means of scientific progress, superhero endeavors, and so on.

What are some notable storylines involving Marvel's Future Foundation?

The FF's narrative revolves around Mister Fantastic's vision of advancing humanity through scientific progress. Another crucial part of the plot is a rescue operation for Molecule Man following Secret Wars, highlighting the team's unity despite their differences.

The crew faced a leadership quandary as Alex Power took over from the commanding officer, and the mission changed from an exploration quest to a rescue operation. This, as mentioned, ended up reflecting the crew’s ability to adapt.

Similarly, space expeditions and interactions with multidimensional threats reaffirm their intelligence and their part in constructing a new world. These storylines validate the place of heroes with their innovative technologies and humanitarian services.

A new volume of FF was started by Jeremy Whitley in 2019. However, this was brought to an end after only five issues because of low sales.