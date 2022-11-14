Where was Black Panther 2 filmed? All known locations revealed

Black Panther 2, or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is reaching critical acclaim, receiving the second-best box office revenue this year. It is only bested by another Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Black Panther 2 has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced, and many fans feel that their expectations were met with a visually and emotionally powerful film.

Wakanda Forever looks visually stunning and successfully brings the fictional kingdom of Wakanda to life. Fans are starting to wonder where Black Panther 2 was filmed. This article covers all the places used as shooting locations for the most recent chapter in Wakanda's journey.

Atlanta and Puerto Rico some of the most prominent locations where Black Panther 2 was filmed

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw most of its extensive shots take place in Georgia, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico. The filming for the film started in June 2021, though it saw major stopgaps in between as many of the crew members were infected with Covid-19.

Wakanda Forever shoots started again in January 2022 and officially concluded on March 24. Here are some of the locations that were seen in Black Panther 2.

Brunswick, Georgia

The crew and cast shot some of the sequences in Brunswick. Many fans saw them filming at 10 F Street, close to Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The location was instrumental in shooting some of the underwater scenes featuring Talocan, many of which are in Wakanda Forever. They even used a 300-foot cruise ship to record some significant scenes for Black Panther 2.

Brunswick is an important port city and comprises the second-largest urban area on Georgia's coast.

Atlanta, Georgia

The city of rappers was a major location for the shooting of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as most of its scenes and sequences were filmed there. The crew for the film was seen working at Trilith Studios at 461 Sandy Creek Road.

jganer @jganer2 #WakandaForever A friend of a friend's husband was an extra in the Black Panther 2 movie makes me want to be an extra in tv shows/movies especially since alot of filming is done in Atlanta now #BlackPanther A friend of a friend's husband was an extra in the Black Panther 2 movie makes me want to be an extra in tv shows/movies especially since alot of filming is done in Atlanta now #BlackPanther #WakandaForever https://t.co/VLfwPQjbSZ

Cambridge, Massachusetts

As Riri Williams (Ironheart) is shown to be an MIT student, some scenes involving the actress Dominique Thorne were shot here. The crew had set up a camp close to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at 77 Massachusetts Avenue. The taping took place outside Stratton Student Center and Simmons Hall, which are part of the institute.

Worcester and Boston, Massachusetts

Cambridge wasn't the only city in Massachusetts to shoot the film. While Worcester's Ernest A. Johnson Tunnel was the shooting location for a car chase sequence, another chase scene was shot on the Harvard Bridge, which provides a connecting path between Boston and Cambridge.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, was another location for the Black Panther 2 filming in March 2022. Carolina's Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Casino in Avenida Los Gobernadores were used as the production site for the filming.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set photo from Puerto Rico (Image via One Take News)

Upcoming projects related to Black Panther 2

After the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU is not done with the story of Wakanda. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is coming back as Ironheart, as filming for the project is already over.

We also saw Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Black Panther 2, who is set to create the Thunderbolts. The show will serve to bring together villainous and vigilante characters together to form a dark super team of sorts. An untitled Wakanda series is also in the works, but it's in the early stages of production. Black Panther 3 is also a certainty, but it'll take a few years at best.

