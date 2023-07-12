Where to buy Super Mario oreos: Full list of all stores & other retailers

Super Mario oreos are the result of the success of the Super Mario Bros movie, which led to Nintendo partnering up with one of America's leading cookie brand, Oreo, for the release of limited edition cookies that have Super Mario characters imprinted on them. The cookies were made available in shops from July 10, 2023.

Every box of limited-edition Super Mario oreo cookies contains a random number of cookies imprinted with any of the 16 Super Mario characters. These new Super Mario oreos are currently being sold both online and offline by popular big-box retailers like Target and Walmart.

The Super Mario oreos are $5 per pack, but may cost more when bought online

Oreo X Mario collaboration has intrigued fans (Image via Oreo)

Limited-edition Super Mario oreo cookies are now available for purchase all across America at Walmart. Fans can visit the Walmart nearest to them and purchase a box of these cream-filled chocolate cookies. They are also available in store at Target and other retailers across America.

Thus, people can buy the cookies directly from either Target or Walmart depending on whichever is the most convenient for them. They're also available to buy online at Amazon, Walmart, and Target, and on the official website of Oreo.

Thus, people now have the option of purchasing these limited-edition Super Mario oreos from the comfort of their own home. However, the disadvantage with purchasing the cookies online is that the company will allow the customers to only buy one pack per order.

On top of that, the oreo cookies cost $5 per pack, but will be charged $10.50, including the shipping fees, when bought online.

There is an accompanying game as part of the promotions for the cookie

As mentioned before, each oreo will have a Super Mario character imprinted on it. The packaging for the cookies offer no hints about which character will be found in which pack, as the character designs are imprinted on any amount of random cookies in a box.

Collecting all 16 Super Mario characters will help fans complete the game, rescue Princess Peach Toadstool and stop Bowser from taking over the Mushroom King.

Mario

Luigi

Toad

Yoshi

Bowser

Bowser Jr

Boo

Blooper

Goomba

Fire Flower

Super Mushroom

Coin

Super Star

Goomba

Piranha Plant

Spiny

To play, consumers will have to stack other character-imprinted cookies atop a Bowser cookie on the rim of a glass filled with milk. Bowser is defeated when his cookie slips into the milk. The game can be accessed via a QR code on the back of the packaging.

It was devised as a part of the promotional activities for Nintendo's upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder which will be released in October 2023.

Conclusion

Limited-edition Super Mario oreo cookies (Image via Oreo)

The Super Mario oreos are available in stores all across America and can also be ordered online. Given below are the stores where people will be able to purchase these limited edition cookies:

Walmart

Target

They can be purchased online via retailers such as:

Amazon

Walmart

Target

Oreo.com

However, the Super Mario oreos are limited-edition and might be see their value increase in the future as collectors will pay good money for a set of all 16 imprinted cookies.

Poll : 0 votes