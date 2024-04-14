Who is Blind Al in Deadpool? Character explored

A fictitious character named Blind Al appears in the American comic book Deadpool, published by Marvel Comics. Played by Leslie Uggams, she is frequently portrayed as one of the show's supporting cast members who can take and throw insults at 'Deadpool' and is his mentor. Blind Al debuted in the 2016 motion picture Deadpool and returned in the 2018 X-Men film series.

She will play the same character again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Deadpool & Wolverine, to be released in July 2024. Although the blind lady's past is unknown, she has implied that she may have been a British Intelligence agent when she met Captain America in World War II.

Deadpool is the tale of Wade Wilson (played by Ryan Reynolds), a former Special Forces agent turned mercenary, who takes on the persona of Deadpool after undergoing a rogue experiment that gives him enhanced healing abilities. With his newfound powers and a sinister, dark sense of humor, he finds the person who almost ended his existence.

Al was an old blind woman imprisoned for years but never lost her sharp sense of humor. She most likely completed combat training in the past. She saved Weasel's life in "the Box" and enhanced her senses in familiar environments. Blind Al is one of Deadpool's closest confidantes and one of the few individuals prepared to confront him despite his frequently harsh treatment of her.

Blind AI and Deadpool's relationship explored

Expand Tweet

Wade and her first interaction began before he turned into his heroic form, as we know that Red has refused to carry out a bargain involving her life. Years would pass until the two finally crossed paths when Redl kidnapped her and had her move in with him. Thus, one of comic book history's most bizarre and contentious partnerships started.

Wade Wilson was recruited to kill the blind lady, who had been blind for most of her life, in Zaire, where she was stationed. It's unclear what happened, but it seems Wilson killed everyone nearby to save her, allowing her to escape.

Wilson reunited with Al and took her hostage years after he had developed cancer, turned into Red, gone insane, and obtained a healing factor from Weapon X.

Wilson reunites with Al (Image via Flashback FM)

The two had a strange connection: Al was a hybrid of a Greek Chorus, housekeeper, friend, prisoner, and mother figure to Deadpool. Wade could be harsh to Al at times. He often criticised her eyesight, insulting her and pulling harsh practical jokes. He would kill anyone who attempted to assist her in escaping and prohibited her from having visitors.

When she irritated him, which was infrequently, he would place her in the Box—a tiny, dangerously stocked room—along with sharp things. In addition, he made her perform household chores, including cooking for him and luring her with the promise of freedom before stealing it.

With time, Red repartee developed a genuine relationship with Blind Al, as Red frequently displayed his seldom-seen softer side in Blind Al's company. When something upset the Merc with a Mouth, Blind Al, in return, offered him a sympathetic ear and a shoulder to weep on.

Red candidly described her as his "surrogate mother figure" during their encounter, perfectly capturing her significance in his life. Blind Al was the first to think Deadpool could become the hero he'd always wanted to be.

Why did Bling AI stay with Deadpool even after the torture?

Expand Tweet

Blind AI owed Red an excellent deal for saving her life, and it became increasingly apparent that she was enduring their relationship because she thought he could change for the better and that she would be a positive role model for him.

She also hinted at her troubled background and her belief that Wade's redemption would atone for her previous transgressions. Together, they went on a time-traveling trip, during which Al took on the persona of May Parker. She appeared to be a prisoner and a mother to him, and he even gave her a Deuce the Devil Dog gift.

Leslie Uggams had brief appearances in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, contributing to the transformation of Wade's old blind roommate into a beloved figure. Her return will have a big influence on Deadpool 3, even if it's unclear exactly what part she plays in the film.

It's also likely that Ryan Reynolds' character may be able to travel to a new dimension and discover Blind Al and other MCU characters in various forms.