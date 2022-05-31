Who is Bruno Carrelli? Exploring new characters teased to be in Marvel X Disney Plus' Ms. Marvel series

Bruno Carrelli, Ms. Marvel's best friend, and a beloved character from the comics, is set to debut in the upcoming Marvel x Disney+ series. Featured in a new character poster, the character will be played by Matt Lintz in the series and will have quite a huge presence in the series.

Bruno Carrelli is confirmed to appear in Ms. Marvel this past week. However, we also got a new look at the character of Red Dagger, who Aramis Knight will portray. The cast of characters here is a really important part of Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan's story, so without further ado, let's explore who they are.

Exploring the details behind Ms. Marvel's Bruno Carrelli and Red Dagger

Bruno Carrelli

Bruno Carrelli (Image via Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics)

Bruno Carrelli was created by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona and first appeared in All-New Marvel Now! Point One #1 was released in January 2014. Since then, he has become a huge secondary character in Ms. Marvel and her story.

Bruno is Kamala Khan's best friend in the comics and is one of the only people to know about her secret identity. He has a huge level of intellect, and over time in the comics, he has been really helpful towards Kamala and, on occasions, has even created gear for her.

Bruno came up with the 'super snot'. It is something that, when applied to clothes, helps it stretch a great deal. Considering Kamala Khan has the power to stretch and embiggens, this would surely prove to be helpful for her.

Bruno Carrelli's intelligence is so good that he could even surprise the Inhumans doctor Vinatos when he was treating Kamala Khan. Bruno will be portrayed by Matt Lintz in the upcoming show.

Red Dagger

Red Dagger or better known as Kareem is a masked vigilante. Created by G. Willow Wilson and Mirka Andolfo, Red Dagger debuted first in Ms. Marvel #12, released in October 2016.

Kareem has a personal connection to Kamala Khan. His mother and Kamala's went to the same secondary school and were quite close. He is from Badin, Pakistan, and lived with Kamala's grandmother in Karachi. However, he has quite the secret.

Kareem would don the Red Dagger costume at night and protect the people of Karachi from crime. He can hit any target very accurately. His main is, of course, that of a dagger. He utilizes throwing knives to his advantage and, in some ways, is similar to Bullseye and Hawkeye too.

In the comics, Kareem travels to New Jersey for his further education and lives in the Khan residency. In Ms. Marvel, he will be portrayed by Aramis Knight, and it has been confirmed that he will don the red costume of his from the comics.

Although the MCU is known to change many character traits, we don't exactly know how his story will be interpreted here.

We can expect a few changes here and there and maybe a bit of his backstory, as the promos showcased that the show will be traveling to Karachi for a few episodes.

Ms. Marvel starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.

