Who is Crimson Countess? The comic origins of Laurie Holden's Scarlet Witch parody character from The Boys

A valuable member of Payback and the old flame of Soldier Boy, Crimson Countess is one of the brand new characters introduced on The Boys. While the character has just debuted on the show, she has been around in comics for as long as fans can remember.

Her first appearance on the show was on the second episode of the third season, and while we only got to see her for a limited time, we think the Countess will most definitely play a crucial role as the events unfold. The series has been going strong for years, and the same can be said for its new season as it wreaks havoc on the internet.

Exploring the origins of Crimson Countess, from the comics

Team Payback (Image via Amazon Prime)

In the comics, the mantle of Crimson Countess was offered by Vought to two different women. The former Crimson Countess fought in World War II as a member of The Avenging Squad. However, after a brutal Nazi attack, she tragically died with the other members in her squad.

The second and present Crimson Countess appeared in the comics as she and her teammates prepared to strike The Boys. The Countess had a complicated history with Vought. She was in a relationship with Mind-Droid at the time, who was another member of the team. However, she wasn't happy with her relationship, which is why she often slept around. Mind-Droid was aware of her actions, but apart from feeling sad for himself, he didn't take any measures.

Story continues below ad

The Countess also tried to seduce Vought executives into giving her a place in The Seven. She had a set of powers which were considered to be as prominent as Homelander's: Heat Vision, Pyrokinesis, Heat Manipulation, and Fire Immunity. On top of that, she was also a skilled hand-to-hand combatant. However, Vought did not consider her because of her shifty demeanor and bad reputation.

When The Boys were succeeding in their battle to reveal the true face of Vought, the company sent Crimson Countess and The Avenging Squad (now known as Payback) to kill them. Amidst the fight, the Countess attacked Hughie with her heat vision, but missed.

Story continues below ad

Lunwi @Lunwi88 The Crimson Countess The Crimson Countess https://t.co/XVzqOQ06hD

Team Payback failed to achieve success, and sometime later, an enraged Billy Butcher followed the Countess to take vengeance. Billy commanded his dog, Terror, to bite the villainess, and as she screamed in pain and began looking for the dog, Billy choked her from behind, until she breathed her last.

Introduced with Payback, a parody of Marvel's Avengers, The Boys' version of Scarlet Witch, Crimson Countess, has been a definite success. The comics feature her with Mind-Droid, a parody of Vision, but in the show, she is the long-time girlfriend of Soldier Boy, a parody of Captain America.

Story continues below ad

As seen in recent episodes, the show has decided to mix the history of both the Countesses to create the character. We don't know the reason behind the major shift yet, but we suppose it has something to do with her relationship with Soldier Boy.

One member of Payback, Gunpowder, is already dead at the hands of Billy Butcher, and while we're not sure if the villainess will see the same fate, we are eager to see her in motion with the rest of her team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far