Who is Daniel Newman in The Walking Dead? Everything to know

Daniel Newman is an American actor best known for his role as Daniel on AMC's The Walking Dead. His character in the show survived the epidemic. He lived and served as a soldier for the Kingdom community. Daniel, known for his bravery and dependability, was recognized as one of the Kingdom's most valiant soldiers.

Newman is well-known for his versatility as an actor, model, and musician. His musical works have appeared on the soundtracks for the Twilight film and other television series.

In addition to The Walking Dead, Newman has been in popular TV shows like The Vampire Diaries and Homeland.

Who was Daniel in The Waking Dead?

At some point after the outbreak, Daniel joined the Kingdom, where he became one of Ezekiel's trusted soldiers. He assisted an injured Carol alongside Colton, showcasing his altruistic nature. He exhibited unwavering loyalty to Ezekiel, the leader of the Kingdom, and was prepared to make sacrifices for him.

When the Saviors, a notorious group led by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), arrived, they demanded supplies from the Kingdom for safety. Ezekiel agreed to their terms on the condition that the Saviors would not enter the community.

Over the following months, Daniel helped gather supplies to meet the Saviors' demands. He participated in the weekly trades orchestrated by Ezekiel and others, which were kept secret from the rest of the community.

When faced with danger, Daniel prioritized protecting Ezekiel, even at the cost of his own life. Tragically, he lost his life while shielding Ezekiel (Khary Payton) from gunfire, leaving Ezekiel and his fellow soldiers devastated by his demise.

First appearance on The Walking Dead and early storylines

The Walking Dead original series introduces Daniel in season 6. While looking for his missing horse next to some farm buildings in the episode titled East, Daniel was encircled by walkers. He called for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Morgan to flee because there was a serious threat from walkers.

Morgan stepped in just in time to stop Rick from shooting him. Following Roman's passing, Daniel and Colton come upon Morgan and Carol. Morgan asked for their assistance in rescuing Carol, who was hurt, and let them know he had their horse. After agreeing, they both walked out.

Daniel helped carry Carol, Colton, and Morgan (Lennie James) to the Kingdom in season 7. Later, after apologizing for setting off Carol's walker defense, he went to give food to her alongside Ezekiel and other Kingdomers.

Daniel assisted with the Saviors' supply drop in the episode Bury Me Here by packing cantaloupes into a wheelbarrow. He witnessed Benjamin being shot by Jared and helped carry him to Carol's house.

Daniel was also there when Morgan confronted Richard. He left with the others at Morgan's request.

Daniel’s death on The Walking Dead

Daniel enlisted in the militia during season 8 of The Walking Dead to hear the leaders' lectures before the leaders attacked the Sanctuary. He and the others fled in their cars to let the advancing horde into the plant after successfully ambushing the Saviors' headquarters.

Then, Daniel went with Ezekiel to lead another party to a third outpost of the Savior. They came upon a Savior watching the front entrance, and they fired at him, missing, so the Savior ducked behind a car.

Among the Kingdommers pursuing Nelson was Daniel. The Kingdommers reconvened in the woods, and over the radio, they discovered that the neighboring Savior outpost was actively patrolling, a sign that they were aware of the Kingdommers' approach.

When a gunman targeted Ezekiel's group, Daniel and others shielded him from the gunfire. Unfortunately, Daniel was killed in the crossfire. He was mourned by Ezekiel after his death. His reanimated corpse was put down by Alvaro as Ezekiel escape.

