Who is DC's Bruno Mannheim? Superman & Lois Season 2 finale teases potential villain for Season 3

Superman & Lois has finally been renewed for a third season, and we can’t wait for the hit show to return as soon as possible. The show is considered to be one of the best DC Comics shows on the CW network and has its ways to impress its fans with every episode.

The season 2 finale of Superman & Lois has been a hit with the fans. However, one name amidst the chaos left a pretty deep mark, Bruno “Ugly” Mannheim, who is going to be a potential villain in the next season of the show.

Bruno Mannheim may be the villain in the next season of Superman & Lois

Bruno Mannheim is a dangerous crime boss from Metropolis who is also the leader of the Intergang. Much like Superman’s number one nemesis, Lex Luthor, Mannheim can also be defined as a top-notch megalomaniac who will cross any and every line to get what he wants.

The man is portrayed as ruthless and selfish in the comics, and we’re sure his qualities will not differ very much on the show.

Created by the legendary comic book artist Jack Kirby, Mannheim first appeared on Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #139 in July 1971 and shortly became one of the most appreciated villains in Superman’s rogues’ gallery.

Gregory Armstrong @Gregory65900224 #DCComicsForever #dccomics #DCTV So Bruno Mannheim and Intergang are the villains for S03 who operates in Metropolis and they're connected to Apokolips and Darkseid, Granny Goodness etc. If Lucy Lane gets intertwined with either group I've lost hope for her. #SupermanAndLois So Bruno Mannheim and Intergang are the villains for S03 who operates in Metropolis and they're connected to Apokolips and Darkseid, Granny Goodness etc. If Lucy Lane gets intertwined with either group I've lost hope for her. #SupermanAndLois #DCComicsForever #dccomics #DCTV https://t.co/Tym4YjGmf8

The man has done some highly sinister things. He is responsible for the creation of Toyman, working with Darkseid to destroy his own planet, and committing genocide on almost a daily basis without breaking a sweat.

As the leader of the Intergang, Mannheim’s connection to Darkseid and Apokolips has become way too dangerous for earth on a lot of occasions. He has also conspired with Darkseid on several occasions to carry the earth’s greatest protector, Superman, and surrender the planet to the lord of Apokolips.

ERod 🔨 @ERodBuster1 @yugiohtas Just for fun: Here's Darkseid's 1st Appearance in the DC Animated Universe at the tail end of The Superman TAS Episode "Tools of The Trade" ominously standing overhead making "Ugly" Bruno Mannheim shit his pants in terror right before the credits rolled. @yugiohtas Just for fun: Here's Darkseid's 1st Appearance in the DC Animated Universe at the tail end of The Superman TAS Episode "Tools of The Trade" ominously standing overhead making "Ugly" Bruno Mannheim shit his pants in terror right before the credits rolled. https://t.co/CoMdwV38UG

However, Mannheim’s live-action debut on Superman & Lois is certainly not his first. He has also appeared in Smallville for a single episode, played by Canadian actor and voice artist Dominic Zamprogna. While Zamprogna did a good job portraying the crime boss, fans were not satisfied with the character, which clearly had a lot of potential, but only got featured in a single episode.

Apart from that, the character has also appeared in Superman: The Animated Series, which is considered to be his best portrayal apart from comics, and knowing DC’s remarkable history with its animated multiverse, it is not at all surprising.

Bruno Mannheim has been considered one of the most dangerous and intriguing villains in the DC comics history, which gives us high hopes for his upcoming debut on Superman & Lois. The show has proved to be highly fascinating in terms of its storylines and character descriptions, but only time can tell if it does justice to the legendary crime boss of Metropolis and the leader of Intergang, Bruno Mannheim.

