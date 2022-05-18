Who is DC's Chemo? Exploring origin of supervillain, who was a plastic container

Today we're going to explore the origin of Chemo, the supervillain, who was a plastic container. DC Comics has been around for decades and has given us countless characters that we know and love, and it's safe to say that he is one of them.

He first appeared in the Metal Men's special comic series Deathless Doom #39 in 1962. He was created to be a major antagonist to the Metal Men. His story, like a lot of characters in the comic book multiverse, started in a lab.

So, without wasting any time, let's look at the origin story of this interesting supervillain.

Exploring the origin of Chemo

Showcase #39 (Image via DC Comics)

A strange scientist named Ramsey Norton was working in his lab on a mission to solve significant mankind's problems. He created a lot of formulas to achieve his goals but was constantly disappointed.

He then created a large plastic container shaped like a man to pour all of his failed mixtures into it. He treated the container as an adversary to his success and was motivated by it to do hard work. He also started calling the container Chemo, as a joke.

Showcase #39 (Image via DC Comics)

One day, Norton was creating a chemical mixture to grow pieces of fruit in huge sizes. The mixture failed once again, as the fruits were growing to such an enormous size that they were bursting out of control.

As usual, Norton poured the failed mixture inside Chemo and prepared to go to sleep, but little did he know what was coming. During the night, the container started growing to a tremendous size as well and started moving like it was alive.

All of the chemicals that got poured into it made it a sentient being. As soon as it came to life, Chemo started spraying deadly chemicals at Norton, resulting in Norton's untimely death.

Showcase #39 (Image via DC Comics)

Chemo then went on a rampage and started destroying cities, becoming a full-fledged villain who only cares about himself. The main motivation behind his actions reflected his anger towards not being born as a human being.

His impressive set of powers, including radiation production, superhuman strength, superhuman stamina, bio-fusion, power replication, regeneration, and size manipulation, made him a complex nuisance for many superheroes.

Chemo is an underrated being who has a lot of potential to shine in the DC universe. While he has not been seen in comic issues for a long time, we hope he comes back with a bang. Since his creation, he has been in various comics as a formidable villain to amazing superheroes like the Metal Men, Superman, and Supergirl.

What do you think about this fantastic supervillain and his origin? Don't forget to tell us in the comments section below.

Edited by Somava