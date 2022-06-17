Who is DC's Isis? Comic origin explored ahead of potential DCEU debut in Black Adam

DC's Black Adam is set to introduce the superhero Isis into the DCEU. Adrianna Tomaz, who will be played by Sarah Shahi, will make her cinematic debut here after initially appearing in live action during Season 10 of Smallville. Her character in the film will be associated with the Intergang, a group that is associated with the New Gods in various respects.

Black Adam and Isis have quite the history in comics. Isis was first featured alongside Captain Marvel, although different versions of her have appeared in comic books over the years. Andriana Tomaz's is the most recent, and it appears that the film will follow her trajectory. So, let's find out more about the character.

Isis' origins and details explored amidst appearance in Black Adam

Adrianna Tomaz in the Comics (Image via DC Comics)

In Black Adam viewers will witness Adrianna Tomaz's version of the character. Let's delve into the origin story behind Tomaz's character and Isis's appearance. Isis first appeared in comics back in July 2006 in the third issue of 52. She was created by Geoff Johns, Grant Morrison, Greg Rucka, Mark Waid, Keith Giffen and Joe Bennett.

According to Fandom, Adrianna Tomaz was a refugee who was presented to Black Adam as a gift when the Intergang enslaved her. In the comics, Adam frees her and listens to what she has to say. He admires her bravery and appreciates her thoughts on how Adam can make the country better.

Adrianna Tomaz in the movie (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

In Adrianna's arc in the comics, she transforms Adam's outlook on many things and inspires him to commit kinder acts. During the course of the comics, Adam retrieves the amulet of Isis from the tomb of his wife and children, and gives it to Adrianna. He asks Captain Marvel to imbue her with the amulet's powers, transforming her into the superhero Isis.

Long ago, the amulet of Isis belonged to one of Shazam's champions, Queen Pharoah Hatshepsut, who brought peace to her kingdom in the 15th century. The amulet became dormant after her death.

Adrianna Tomaz in the movie (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

Adrianna would transform into Isis simply by saying, "I am Isis." Adam and Isis would next travel throughout the Middle East, releasing captive children and looking for her brother Amon. Adam would then propose to Adrianna as it was believed that she had a calming effect on him and transformed him into a more compassionate figure rather than a vicious ruler.

Adrianna Tomaz in the Comics (Image via DC Comics)

Captain Marvel officiated Adam and Adrianna's wedding, and several members of the Marvel family were also in attendance. For the first time in a long time, Adam found himself experiencing a sense of contentment. The two of them even made an excellent team.

Adam and Isis would then find Amon, however, gravely injured as he refused to join the Intergang. Black Adam asks Amon to say his name and is struck by a lightning bolt which turns him into Osiris. Reunited with her brother, Isis decides to change the world for the better and fight the good fight.

aaron ‎◊ #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow @vandawision The character history of Isis and her on-screen counterparts has a FASCINATING history starting in 1975 in which they anglicized her name from Adrianna Tomaz to Andrea Thomas for the Saturday morning superhero block on CBS which later was filled by Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman The character history of Isis and her on-screen counterparts has a FASCINATING history starting in 1975 in which they anglicized her name from Adrianna Tomaz to Andrea Thomas for the Saturday morning superhero block on CBS which later was filled by Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman https://t.co/n1Tcwrm7LF

Not sure if Black Adam will follow this exact origin story of the character, considering she is a part of the Intergang and the film revolves around the reawakening of Adam. However, we will find out when Black Adam releases in theatres on October 21, 2022.

