What do we know about Black Adam's new comic series by Christopher Priest? All details explored amid trailer launch by DC

Black Adam is not only getting a solo movie this year but is all set to debut a brand new comic series as well. To be written by Christopher Priest (best known for Justice League, Deathstroke, and Black Panther), this new comic will be 12 issues long and have art by Rafa Sandoval (best known for Justice League).

Debuting in June, the story is set to be a deconstruction of Black Adam and will be an entirely fresh take on the character. So before the comic releases in June, let's explore the details behind the upcoming series.

Our favorite anti-hero, or villain, depending on which book we see him in, is all set to get a brand new comic. Black Adam's story will have him deal with his immortality.

We will follow Adam, the savior of Kahndaq, being infected by a plague that will force him to find a successor. After the former transfers his powers to his successor, the latter is infected by the plague. What follows is one of the most dysfunctional team-ups in DC history.

The series is going to be released in 12 long issues. The story itself is said to be standalone by Priest and won't tie into DC's upcoming Dark Crisis event, as the prelude to that comic saw Adam join the Justice League. This Black Adam comic series releases on June 21, 2022.

The official synopsis for the comic on DC's website reads as:

"There is no forgiveness for Black Adam. This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam's legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically 'handcuffed' to him when Adam's plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history!"

The story itself is built up from a plot point in the New 52 Shazam comic that saw Adam murder his nephew to gain the full power of Shazam. So with Adam trying to find a successor, this is quite an interesting dynamic as we have never seen the character portrayed in this way.

It's also being said that Priest is set to reinvent Kahndaq in a brand new way that will have many fans excited. With him already having experience writing about fictional cities (Wakanda in Black Panther) and giving them a lot of personality, we can expect the same top-notch work here.

Talking about Black Adam, Priest shared his excitement:

"Forgive the cliche, but I've rarely been this excited about a new project,"

He added:

"DC has provided an amazing opportunity for me to explore and, to some degree, reimagine this character in a very new light while bringing new challenges and consequences to a man who has lived far too long and is desperate for redemption. Rafa Sandoval brings palpable voltage to every panel, bringing out my Kirby-Simonson Big Noise instinct as Rafa's gifts take me to places I never knew I wanted to go. My only regret is we only have 22 pages a month for this."

Artist Rafa Sandoval also shared his excitement about working on the comic:

"I have been a lifelong fan of everything about Shazam, and one of the things I always wanted is to draw a charismatic villain, and Black Adam is perfect for this,"

He added:

"This is the first time I've had an opportunity to work with Christopher Priest, and his attention to detail, attentiveness, and openness makes him a great creative partner."

Catch Black Adam film later this year, starring Dwayne Johnson

This is not the only content related to this character you're getting this year. Dwayne Johnson is also set to portray the supervillain in his upcoming standalone film as he faces Sabbac. In the movie, we will also see the introduction of the Justice Society of America and some brand new superheroes.

The film releases in theatres on October 21, 2022.

