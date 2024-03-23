Who is Goldballs? X-Men '97 reference, power, and origin story explored

In the latest installment of the beloved animated series X-Men '97, fans were treated to a nostalgic trip down memory lane. In the premiere episode of the title, viewers came across a brief reference to a notable character, Goldballs.

During a conversation between Roberto da Costa, also known as Sunspot, and Jubilee in X-Men '97, the latter quizzes him about his mutant abilities, jokingly asking if he can shoot gold balls from his body.

Goldballs, also known as Fabio Medina, made his first appearance in 2013 in the pages of Uncanny X-Men (vol. 3) #1, created by Brian Michael Bendis and Chris Bachalo. This subtle nod to Goldballs showcases X-Men '97's attention to detail and commitment to honoring Marvel's extensive canon.

Goldballs' powers and abilities

Expand Tweet

Goldballs is a mutant with a unique superhuman ability. He possesses the power to emit gold-colored, ball-shaped eggs from any part of his body at high speed. These golden spheres serve as weapons and emit a distinctive 'poink' sound upon impact.

What sets Goldballs apart is his ability to summon an infinite number of these spheres, which bounce upon contact with any surface. Additionally, he can manipulate the trajectory of these balls, either propelling them in a straight line or directing them to specific locations.

Goldballs can also reabsorb the spheres into his body. His seemingly unremarkable abilities play a significant role within the mutant community later on, particularly within the new world of Krakoa.

Goldballs' origin story and character development

Fabio Medina's mutant abilities manifest after a traumatic event, leading to his recruitment by the X-Men. Initially reluctant to embrace his newfound powers, Fabio eventually becomes a vital member of the mutant community, earning the moniker Goldballs due to his unique ability.

Rescued by the X-Men from authorities who targeted him due to his abilities, Fabio joins the team and becomes known for his distinctive power. His status quo is reinvigorated by the Dawn of X relaunch, where he becomes a key member of The Five, a group responsible for resurrecting deceased mutants on the island of Krakoa.

When combined with the abilities of other mutants, such as Proteus, Elixir, Eva Bell, and Hope Summers, Goldballs' spheres can be used to resurrect deceased mutants by introducing DNA into the eggs and speeding up the incubation process.

More about the new animated series X-Men '97

X-Men ‘97 revisits the era of the 1990s animated series, continuing the adventures of the X-Men as they face new challenges in a world that fears and hates them. The series features a star-studded voice cast, including Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, and more.

X-Men ‘97 is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997), and picks up from where the original series left off. The title promises to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers with its blend of nostalgia and fresh narratives. With a second season already in development, the series has garnered a massive fanbase.

X-Men '97 is available for streaming exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.