Who is Bedlam? Marvel Comics gives shocking revelation to the Symbiote host's identity in Venom #10 variant cover

The question that has been running through every Venom fan's mind is - who is Bedlam? Eddie Brock and his Symbiote Venom have gone through some challenging adventures. The two even faced their most difficult foe, God of Darkness, Knull, in King in Black Vol.1 #5. In that epic battle, Venom summoned two of the most powerful weapons, Thor’s Mjolnir, and Silver Surfer’s Surfboard. He then merged them together to form a rad Battle Ax to fight Knull.

After chopping off the head of a celestial under the control of the King in Black, Eddie Brock strips him out of his symbiote and vaporizes him on the surface of the sun. With such a phenomenal feat under his belt, Venom has gone ahead to become one of the strongest superheroes in the Marvel Universe.

Since helming the mantle of King in Black, Venom’s power has reached a new level. However, fans of the chocolate-loving anti-hero were on the edge of their seats when the new villain Bedlam, a red raging symbiote, had Venom by his throat. But who is this new symbiote? How is he so powerful? And who is behind the symbiote armor? Fans crave an answer as the final issue of the venom arc is just around the corner.

The raging Symbiote Bedlam who has stabbed Dylan Brock as Venom is none other than his father, Eddie Brock

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel The biggest danger Eddie Brock is facing...is himself.



As the new King in Black in Venom #1, Eddie Brock can now access the Symbiote Hive Mind, transfer his consciousness to the alien symbiote, and take control of it. With his newfound powers, he explores the vast universe and puts the symbiotes’ resourcefulness to good use. However, Eddie Brock was killed in a helicopter attack.

While Eddie's mortal body turns to dust, his mind is trapped in the Garden of Time, a mysterious realm beyond life and death controlled by Meridius, where Eddie and the other former Kings in Black are in his clutches. One of the symbiotes that is trapped with him is Bedlam, a literal embodiment of rage.

What is interesting about the current Venom series is that the story unfolds in a non-linear fashion, putting the readers into a further state of mystery. While Eddie Brock is trapped in the Garden of Time, his son Dylan Brock fuses with Venom. As Bedlam was chasing them, the two took shelter in a small village town only to be attacked by the red raging symbiote again. Dylan, as Venom, puts up an intense fight against Venom, but Bedlam is too powerful to handle.

TheVenomSite @thevenomsite Venom #5 second print variant by @THEBRYANHITCH , this was the last page of the issue as Meridius expressed his desire to become Venom! Venom #5 second print variant by @THEBRYANHITCH, this was the last page of the issue as Meridius expressed his desire to become Venom! https://t.co/4PSxeLs05W

Meanwhile, Eddie Brock is trapped by Meridius in Garden of Time, who proves himself to be the most powerful foe he has ever faced, apparently even more powerful than Knull himself. Later, it was revealed that Meridius carefully planned everything to make the Venom Symbiote more powerful by making it suffer and go through immense pain.

In the latest comic book, Venom #9, Eddie Brock finds himself locked in a mental cage, only to realize that he is inside Bedlam. In a twist of fate, Bedlam was then revealed to be Eddie Brock as he stabbed his son and Venom.

The comic series is an absolute rollercoaster as fans cannot wait for the next issue. Whereas Venom #10 is written by Al Ewing, the art is done by Bryan Hitch. The upcoming series will seemingly conclude the Venom arc, which will be released on September 14th, 2022.

