How to get the Venom Skin (Eddie Brock variant) in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Months after the rumored Carnage skin finally made it to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 via the Battle Pass, an older Symbiote that has been around for a while makes his return in a grand way.

Following the start of the new season, rumors of a new collaboration featuring an updated Venom Skin began making its rounds. Surprisingly, and to the community's delight, it turned out to be true.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.



fn.gg/EddieBrock Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom. Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.



Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.



fn.gg/EddieBrock https://t.co/JGvOHQ5FQG

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Venom Skin collaboration

1) Symbiotes Set

The Symbiotes Set is up for grabs in the Fortnite item shop (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

A few hours ago, Epic Games delighted the community by dropping an amazing trailer for the new and improved Venom Skin. Given that the developers are improving cosmetics across the board for some skins, this comes as no surprise. Sadly though, the new Venom Skin is not an upgrade to the old one.

Nonetheless, to much delight, the new Fortnite "Symbiotes Set" not only features Venom but Eddie Brock as well. Given that the new movie is due to be released next month, this was somewhat expected.

However, with that being said, the new set does not come cheap. Players will have to shell out 2,000 V-Bucks to purchase. Although, to be fair, it features a lot of cool cosmetics. The Symbiotes Set includes:

Outfit - Eddie Brock & Venom styles

Back Bling - Tendrils of Venom

Harvesting Tool - Symbiote Scythe

Built-in Emote - Venom Unleashed

What makes the Eddie Brock skin amazing is that it features a 'transformation' ability. Using the built-in emote, players can switch between Eddie Brock and Venom seamlessly. Unfortunately, players will only be able to use the Symbiote Scythe with the Eddie Brock skin.

2) Venom Set

The Venom Set is up for grabs in the Fortnite item shop (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Alongside the newer Symbiotes Set, players can also purchase the original Venom Set that was added to the game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. Much like its newer counterpart, the set offers four cosmetic items:

Also Read

Outfit - Venom (Default & Extreme)

Back Bling - Tendril Tote

Harvesting Tool - Symbiote Slasher

Built-in Emote - We are Venom

This set also doesn't come cheap, and players would have to spend 2,000 V-Bucks to acquire it. Furthermore, much like the Symbiote Scythe, the Symbiote Slasher can be used by Venom and no other skin, which is a bit disappointing.

Edited by Shaheen Banu