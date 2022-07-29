Who is the most powerful Superpet in DC? Powers explored

Superpets are no different than normal pets. Just like a regular pet, they are a man’s best companion. They must obey the commands of their masters, must protect them at all costs, and lastly, they must always be ready for treats and pets. Since its founding in 1934, DC Comics has created numerous pets with super abilities.

These capable pets, with their incredible super powers and guidance of their master, have helped to save (or destroy) the world countless times. With a plethora of cute super fauna under the DC banner, we wonder which is the most powerful of them all. Let us explore DC’s super animal kingdom and search for the most powerful pet.

While the bloodthirsty Dex-Starr and Gorilla Grodd are strong, Man of Steel’s Superpet is the most powerful

Dragonlord MastaMunsta @MunstaMasta I like how with a lot of the Lantern Corps in DC you have a lot of weird looking members, you also have human/humanoid members, and then there's Dex Starr who's literally just a cat I like how with a lot of the Lantern Corps in DC you have a lot of weird looking members, you also have human/humanoid members, and then there's Dex Starr who's literally just a cat https://t.co/KFGxkr1B2g

There are several contenders for the position of the most powerful superpet. The super-fast turtle, aka Super Turtle, the squirrel Bd’g, who is a member of the Green Lantern Corps, or Jumpa the kangaroo, who can jump over the clouds, are all wonderful super pets with amazing superpowers. However, just like Batman, there are other pets who, despite not having any super powers, pack an equally powerful punch, be it Ace the Bat-Hound, Bat Cow, or many other bat pets.

Despite their incredible skills, the above pets are no match for pets like Dex-Starr, a cat who holds so much rage in itself that it is deemed worthy of the Red Lantern ring. DC’s Watchmen comic series featured Bubastis, the pet Lynx of Ozymandias who helped his master in his evil plan. Many such pets come close, but no one can beat Superman’s best friend, the Kryptonian Canine, the powerful Superpet, and the best boy there is - Krypto the Super dog.

a Dylan Dalmatian stan 🐶🌠❤ @danny_dalmatian going to watch League of Superpets movie just because Krypto the superdog was my childhood.



I just hope they didn't ruined Krypto too much as they already ruined the characters design lol going to watch League of Superpets movie just because Krypto the superdog was my childhood. I just hope they didn't ruined Krypto too much as they already ruined the characters design lol https://t.co/1DupUoEbcL

Conceptualized and created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan, Krypto first appeared in Adventure Comics #210, published in March 1955. He was one of the earliest comic book superpets. While still in Smallville, a young Superman finds a dog with superpowers, only to realize later that the dog was none other than his pet from Krypton sent by Jor-El in a test flight of the space pod.

Superman and Krypto have fun, but things begin to get worse when the Superdog starts causing trouble and distracting the Man of Steel in his crime-fighting endeavors. While Krypto’s intentions are genuine, he creates problems for his owner, even coming close to revealing Superman’s secret identity. With a heavy heart, Superman sends Krypto to explore the vast space.

Krypto was re-introduced in the post-crisis new Earth as he returned from space to help the Man of Steel in Superman Vol 2 #167 released in April 2001. The Kryptonians would occasionally team up to save the city numerous times.

RamenRetro🍩 aka the Donut lord @ramenretro1 Krypto the super dog was a classic the theme song still hits Krypto the super dog was a classic the theme song still hits😁 https://t.co/mmq2XJhODq

Like Superman, Krypto has enhanced his Kryptonian physiology. He has super strength, super speed, and super durability. He can fly just like any other Kryptonian. Moreover, being a dog, he has a heightened sense of smell and hearing. He can look through solid and also has super breath.

But Superpet Krypto is vulnerable to the green glowing rock Kryptonite, just like Superman and other Kryptonians, and he is especially weak against magic. Despite his weaknesses, he makes up for it with his super cute tail wag, which can bring even the mightiest of foes to their knees to pet the Superdog.

