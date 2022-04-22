Who is Marvel's Elsa Bloodstone? Origin explored as the character is cast for MCU's 'Werewolf by Night'

Elsa Bloodstone is the new superhero on the Marvel roster. It seems that Marvel Studios is trying to take a few new directions and expand their character and theme portfolio.

The release of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness on May 6 will mark Marvel's first venture into the horror genre. However, it will not just stop there. The newly announced Halloween special Werewolf by Night will also be a scary extravaganza.

While limited information is available about the project, which has recently gone into production, the studio revealed that Laura Donnelly is in the cast of Werewolf by Night. According to Cosmic Circus, fans are speculating that Donnelly will be playing the role of the fan-favorite monster-hunter, Elsa Bloodstone.

Elsa Bloodstone is a crucial character in Marvel’s supernatural genre

Elsa Bloodstone first appeared in Bloodstone #1 which was published in October 2001. Created by Dan Abnett, who is known for Eisenhorn, Horus Rising and First and only, and Michael Lopez, known for Deadpool Classic Omnibus and Spider-Man versus Punisher, the Bloodstone series garnered a cult fan following.

Elsa is the daughter of Elise and Ulysses Bloodstone, the latter being a famous immortal monster hunter who gained supernatural powers after a mysterious rock (Bloodgem) adhered to his chest.

Little Elsa was born in America but brought up in England. She had a rough childhood. Her father aspired to make her the greatest monster hunter, so he started training her when she was just a child. Ulysses made his kid daughter fight the Blight Beast of Krakow as a rite of passage.

Elsa was forced to fight a shiver of great white sharks and dangerous monsters like Qlippoth. While Elise was more humane and compassionate than Ulysses, she could not help her. Ulysses saw Elise as Elsa’s weakness and, in an attempt to get rid of her, he admitted her to a mental institution.

When Ulysses grew old, he begged Elsa for mercy and asked his daughter to take his life, but Elsa Bloodstone left him alive and inherited the Bloodstone mansion along with her mother Elise. Elsa has a younger brother, Cullen, and a step-sister, Lyra, who was abandoned by their father and cast away in a distant galaxy.

Initially, it was believed that the bloodstone choker was the source of Elsa’s powers which were superhuman strength, agility, and regenerative powers. The choker was a valuable artifact, and was even sought out by Deadpool and Elektra. However, it was revealed that not all her powers were derived from Bloodstone choker. Her power source was lay in the bloodgem fragments in her blood, genetically derived from her father.

Werewolf by Night is a working title for the Halloween special Marvel project. They are also working on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, starring Chriss Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and others.

